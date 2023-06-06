The Best Ice Cream & Gelato on a Cruise

Cruisers the world over agree: Ice cream is delicious. Maybe you prefer strawberry over chocolate, or sprinkles over fudge, but one thing is for certain: whether it's fro-yo, gelato, a classic scoop or a milkshake, ice cream in all its forms makes for an ideal holiday dessert or cooling snack.

Every cruise ship has some form of icy treat onboard, but some offer more incredible ice cream than others. Discover our top picks for the best ice cream and gelato on a cruise, so even at sea, you're never far away from a lick of mint-chip or pistachio.