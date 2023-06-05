Looking to spice up your relationship? The Desire Red Carpet Cruise welcomes passengers to reignite the flame on a weeklong clothing-optional, couples-only sailing with other couples hoping to turn up the heat.
The seven-night Desire Red Carpet Cruise 2020 sails from Nice, France, to Barcelona, Spain, on May 19, 2020, with stops in Cannes, Florence and Villefranche.
This sailing is aboard Azamara Quest with per-cabin rates starting at $5,700 for an outside cabin and going up to $29,228 for the Owner's Suite. All rates include a premium beverage package.
The Desire Red Carpet Cruise 2020 is an opportunity for couples to live out their fantasies on the high seas with other cruisers looking for an exciting adventure. Throughout the sailing, passengers can participate in sensual theme nights including a "heels and stockings" night, an "anything but human" night, a Cannes Gala night and a famous movie couples night among others.
Parties will feature music by DJ Laydeen. The cruise will also features a couples playroom, a clothing-optional pool and a private clothing-optional Jacuzzi lounge.
In addition, passengers have the opportunity to attend the Cannes Film Festival.
The Desire Red Carpet Cruise is designed to be a sensual experience for adventurous couples.
Open-minded and curious couples who want to travel alongside similarly minded people will appreciate The Desire Red Carpet Cruise.
The Desire Red Carpet Cruise 2020 is organized by the Original Group and can be booked on the Desire Experience Web site.