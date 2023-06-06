The Free Cruise Offer: Scam or Legit?

No Free Cruise for Me

A month or so before my cruise, a Royal Seas rep called me to confirm my sailing. We got cut off, and she never called back. I assumed I was confirmed.

Fifteen days before my cruise, I get an email from Royal Seas: "We have made attempts to contact you regarding your upcoming travel dates. The Grand Celebration has changed it's [sic] itinerary so unfortunately your cruise dates are no longer available." Now Grand Celebration has one itinerary, Palm Beach to Grand Bahamas Island and back, and the only time it changes that is when it gets chartered by FEMA for hurricane disaster relief. I have my travel companion call the cruise line. After an hour on hold, she's told the cruise line has "commandeered the ship" (say what?), and we can either switch to two nights at the Ramada Plaza in Fort Lauderdale plus a one-day ferry trip on the Balearia to the Bahamas, or a refund of our money with some type of certificate to show the airlines to help rebook our trip.

We did not want option A. (Look up reviews of the Balearia -- aka "the Vomit Comet" -- on our sister site TripAdvisor, and you'll see why.) When I got back home, I called Royal Seas on Monday to cancel. I spent a total of three hours on hold, including two at one stretch, and never reached anyone. On Tuesday, I found a different number and got through. This rep said I could switch to the two-night hotel stay (no mention of ferry) or rebook on another sail date. When pressed, he said I could cancel but wouldn't help with airline change fees.

I asked to speak to a supervisor. She said she was very sorry, that there was nothing they could do as the ship had been chartered. (I did confirm with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line that the ship was indeed chartered, though the rep there said that usually charters are booked months -- not weeks -- in advance.) She told me she'd refund the $130 I'd paid in fees, but couldn't help me with expensive flight changes. When I pressed her, she ultimately gave me the contact information for her compliance department who would review and hopefully help refund airline change fees. So, we canceled.

All that was an ordeal – and then it got weird. The following day, the supervisor called me back to say that she felt so bad for my situation that she pulled some strings and got us back on the cruise. What about the charter, I ask, and she says there were a few rooms still available (likely because I stuck with the inside cabin). What about all the travel plans I just canceled? Try to change them back, she urged, stressing how she just went out on a limb for me. Hmm. One day she told me she couldn't help; the next, she laid on the guilt when I balked at spending more time on the phone rejiggering travel plans.

Even if I wanted to, the situation was impossible -- my friend's babysitters were no longer available, and I'd have to pay a second set of airline change fees plus a higher fare, turning a $100 ticket into a $400 ticket. So, I called back and canceled, guilt trip be damned. Or did I? A few days before my cruise should have departed, I got a confirmation email from Royal Seas about picking up my cruise docs. I hope it was a clerical error because I did not have the energy to call back. Now I'm waiting to hear back from the compliance department, and watching my credit card for the refund.