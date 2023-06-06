Celebrity Cruises' Lawn Club debuted in 2008, making Celebrity Solstice the first cruise ship to feature a space with real grass. Five of Celebrity's cruise ships now have a Lawn Club space; two of them feature eateries designed to take advantage of its backyard-style setting.
The Lawn Club is the place to be when you're looking for fresh air, fresh grass and good vibes. Check out our breakdown of this peaceful space, the Lawn Club's specific admirable amenities, prices and so much more.
The Lawn Club is a top-deck oasis perfect for picnics, lounging and lunching -- but it isn't just any other open-air deck hangout spot. The Lawn Club allows passengers the luxury of being barefoot in a half-acre of real grass (no, not turf) in the middle of the ocean.
Adirondack chairs and hammocks match and add to the "sit and watch the world go by" vibe that the Lawn Club exudes. Lawn games like bocce and croquet are available for free play during the day, and at night, Lawn Club-goers can sit back and enjoy the tunes from live music.
Cruisers who can't get enough of the greenery can enjoy alfresco dining at the Lawn Club Grill, which overlooks the Lawn Club. Note that this dining experience is only available on Silhouette and Reflection.
Making use of the Lawn Club's unique "backyard" atmosphere, the creative team at Celebrity designed a restaurant where the barbecue grill is king, and you can either enjoy a meal prepared for you, or get in on the action with the "Grill Master" experience.
A gourmet salad bar, build-your-own flatbreads and over a dozen grill specialties fill the menu for dinner and lunch (lunch here is only on select sea days). If your party chooses to elect a Grill Master, he or she will be paired with a chef to prepare your group's meal.
Choose from a selection of meats from both the land and sea. Popular meats include the New York strip steak, filet mignon, marinated lamb chops and several choices of kabobs. Some fresh seafood include Atlantic salmon and marinated red snapper. Your Lawn Club Grill chef master will help in crafting the perfect spice, glaze or rub with what you order. Plus, side dishes abound.
Don't worry: they didn't forget about your sweet tooth. There are several desserts on the menu as well, such as blueberry cobbler, carrot cake and warm chocolate chip cookie.
Note that there is a cover charge for those dining here and a smart casual dress code is expected. Making a reservation in advance is highly recommended.
Stop in at The Porch, a casual seafood and raw bar, for sophisticated bites like a lobster roll, charcuterie board or blackened mahi mahi tacos with pitchers of homemade sangria. Order at the counter, but relax while your food is served at your table.
The atmosphere of The Porch is meant to evoke an afternoon in the Hamptons, so come for a tranquil meal during lunch or dinnertime.
Also available exclusively on Celebrity Reflection and Silhouette are private, cabana-style enclaves available for rent within the Lawn Club. The alcoves are shaded and provide views of both the ocean and the lawn; included amenities are four bottles of water, a fresh fruit plate, fans and chilled towels.
An alcove attendant can arrange spa treatments outside or bring food to you. Picnic packages include elaborate meals for two plus a bottle of wine. An iPad preloaded with games and movies, as well as Wi-Fi access, are available at your alcove for an additional fee. Celebrity's alcoves accommodate up to four people from the morning to late evening.
The Lawn Club is free to use for all those aboard. However, certain portions of it will cost extra, such as the alcoves, Lawn Club Grill and the Porch. The alcove's prices vary depending on whether it's a sea day or port day. Discounts are available for passengers who reserve alcoves for multiple days or an entire cruise. Alcohol also costs extra.
The Lawn Club is available onboard all Solstice-class vessels, which includes the following Celebrity cruise ships: Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Reflection.
For a better visual of the Lawn Club, check out our pictures of the Lawn Club on Celebrity Reflection.