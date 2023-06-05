The P&O cruise personaliser, or My Holiday app, debuted in summer 2021 -- created during the pandemic to allow making onboard reservations that little bit easier. The line's digital planner works in a similar way to other cruise line apps in that passengers are required to log in to gain access to their onboard account.

Here, we break down how the onboard P&O cruise personaliser works and who can use it. If you're planning or have already booked a P&O Cruises' getaway, read on to discover how to maximise your time at sea with the My Holiday app.