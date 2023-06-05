Royal Caribbean's reputation as one of the best family-friendly cruise lines has been established for years. Gravity-defying slides, water parks, FlowRider surf simulators and pools sprawl from one end of a Royal Caribbean ship to the other (not to mention arcades, entertaining shows and more).

Until recently, Royal Caribbean hasn't truly melded their family offerings with their higher-end accommodations. While the line’s first true “suite neighborhood” debuted on Wonder of the Seas in early 2022, the vibe there is distinctly adult.

Things are about to change, though, with the arrival of Icon of the Seas in 2024. For the first time, luxury family-friendly suites that come with all sorts of perks and extras will sit in their own kid-friendly neighborhood.

Read on for more details about how Royal Caribbean is helping families live the suite life.