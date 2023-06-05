Portland -- Lobsters and Lighthouses

We awake in Portland Harbor to find lingering evidence of the storm. As we climb into our motorcoach for our morning excursion, Gloria, our guide, welcomes us. "You're seeing Maine on a true honest day," she says, "all rainy and gray."

We drive through the historic Old Port with its 19th-century warehouses, cobblestone streets and salty sea air and along Congress Street through the funky Arts District. On our way south to Cape Elizabeth, we pass tidy clapboard houses in pastel colors and showy Victorians still wrapped in late fall colors. Classic New England scenes unfold along Casco Bay. With just 67,000 people, Portland may be small in population but not in wealth as these mansions attest.

We're on our way to see some of Maine's famous lighthouses, those proud sentinels that guard its rugged coast. The rain and fog only dramatize the role these beacons played in keeping ships safe over the centuries. Of the six lighthouses within 20 minutes of the city, we visit three: Breakwater Lighthouse, built in 1855, is more symbolic than functional these days; Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, dates to 1897 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places; and finally, the landmark 1791 Portland Head Light. The oldest and most photographed lighthouse in Maine perches on a rocky wave-lashed shore on Cape Elizabeth. At one time, it served to inspire Portlander Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who walked here often, our guide tells us. We linger in the museum and gift shop in the former keeper's house before heading back to town.

I decide there's no better away to spend the rest of the rainy day than indoors -- feasting on lobster and visiting cultural venues. So I start at the casual Eventide Oyster Co. for lunch where I'm greeted by 13 types of raw oysters -- be still my heart! -- laid out on a large ice-covered stone slab at the bar. I order two standouts: giant Winter Point fried oysters dusted in cornmeal and lobster roll, a sweet steamed bun stuffed with seafood chunks coated in sublime brown butter (rather than traditional mayo). They're both lip-smacking good. No wonder Bon Appetit named Portland Restaurant City of the Year in 2018.

Next up is the three-story Wadsworth-Longfellow House, where the 19th-century poet grew up. The first wholly brick dwelling in Portland, it housed three generations of this influential New England family before passing to the Maine Historical Society in 1901. Built in 1785–1786 by Longfellow's grandfather, it is the oldest standing structure on the Portland peninsula and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The docent who guides our small group through its many restored rooms tells us that 95 percent of the furnishings and artifacts -- including many family portraits, a lock of George Washington's hair on the mantel and the blue and white china that inspired one of Longfellow's poems -- are all original.

Midway through the tour, the docent stops to read aloud the Longfellow poem, "The Rainy Day," which he wrote on a day like today right on the desk in this very room. As I gaze out the window at the rain-splattered garden, Longfellow's words perfectly capture the gloom outside:

The day is cold, and dark, and dreary It rains, and the wind is never weary; The vine still clings to the moldering wall, But at every gust the dead leaves fall, And the day is dark and dreary.

With those stanzas ringing in my ears, I slog along Congress Street toward Longfellow Square to see the poet's seated statue. First I check out Longfellow Books, which honors Portland's most famous son with works by many Maine authors among its thousands of new and used titles. Clearly the town is not shy about its Longfellow connection.

Portland's most historic street is an eclectic mix of galleries, thrift shops, boutiques and hip coworking spaces, such as the female-only CoworkHERS. I duck into Soakology, an inviting teahouse-cum-foot spa, for a pick-me-up of spiced peach tea.

At Maine Craft Portland, a nonprofit run by the Maine Craft Association, I admire the beautiful jewelry, woodwork, ceramics, woolens, candles and more. The largest craft gallery in the region, it represents 140 state artists. I ask Katy Gaebler, a ceramicist who works there, what she likes about living in Portland. "I like the walkability. It's really beautiful and our waterfront is a working waterfront," she says. "I love that it's small and has a great art scene. Plus, it's growing nicely, not just sprawl."

For art of another sort, I enter the Portland Museum of Art, the cultural heart of the city. I'm gobsmacked by the heft of this world-class institution, which belies the size of tiny Portland. I beeline for its famous Winslow Homers and works by other artists who lived and worked in Maine: Rockwell Kent, Frederic Church, Robert Henri, Edward Hopper and George Wesley Bellows. The airy, light-filled building highlights Maine's rich artistic tradition among its more than 18,000 pieces, from French impressionists to American classics.

"Portland is the smallest big city, with lots of culture and entertainment," observes my rideshare driver, referring to its many museums -- from the Maine Irish Heritage Center to the Maine Jewish Museum. "You don't hear people blowing their horn at each other," he adds. "It's a very quiet, pleasant atmosphere."

With my cultural exploration at an end, I join several friends from the cruise for a classic lobster dinner. We settle into a booth at Becky's Diner on Hobson's Wharf and tuck into our plucked-from-the-tank 1.5-pound crustaceans with all the trimmings -- including warm, fluffy biscuits. Tempting as they are in their display case, we forgo the desserts made onsite: cakes slathered with cream cheese frosting, glistening fruit and cream pies, and, of course, giant Maine whoopie pies the size of saucers.

Still, the meal turns out to be the perfect last hurrah for this remarkable and memorable trip.

An award-winning writer and former travel editor of USA TODAY, Veronica Stoddart has visited and reported from more than 100 countries. She has contributed to Conde Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveler, AARP The Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Robb Report and many others. She believes that travel can be a force for good in the world.

**We have had so much fun learning more about Victory Cruise Lines' expansion plans and experiencing its authentic style of travel on our St. Lawrence Seaway cruise. To read more, check out all our stories in Cruise Critic's "Travel Farther, Travel Deeper, with Victory Cruise Lines" series, that focus on this innovative cruise line. **