The Ultimate Guide to Cruise Ship Cabins

Cruise Cabin Tips and Advice

How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin: What You Need to Know

From nailing down the lowest fares to combatting seasickness, we guide you through the process of selecting the perfect cruise ship cabin.

7 Cruise Cabin Hacks That Will Change the Way You Cruise Forever

Make the most of your cruise ship cabin, from expanding storage space to setting the mood, with these clever and easy hacks.

9 Things You Don't Know About Your Cruise Ship Cabin

Even the savviest cruisers find surprises in their cabins. Here are nine we've discovered after hundreds of sailings on ships of all types.

Tips on Booking a Cruise Room for the Whole Family

Four people in one cabin? Connecting rooms or across the hall? Make sure you get the space you need for your family with these quick tips.

5 Ways to Get a Cruise Ship Cabin Upgrade

Free and low-cost cabin upgrades are rare, but not impossible. Use these strategies to increase your chances.

The 'Guarantee' Gamble: The Odds of an Upgrade When the Cruise Line Picks Your Cabin

Risk-takers could win big by booking a "guarantee" cabin at a low price. See what your chances are of scoring an upgrade -- or getting the worst room onboard.

Cabins for All Tastes

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

10 Best Cruise Ship Suites

Complimentary Champagne and canapes, please. Live the high life in one of our 10 favorite cruise ship suites.

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Ships Cabins

A number of cruise lines cater to families with dedicated cabins and kid-friendly features. Find out how Royal Caribbean, Carnival and others accommodate those with little ones in tow.

The Truth About Solo Cabins

Cruise lines are upping the ante for solo travelers. Weigh your options to find out which cabin is best for you.

The 9 Best Cruise Ship Inside Cabins … and 3 to Avoid

Not all inside cabins are dark and tiny; here are nine stylish, roomy options for cruisers on a tight budget. Just stay away from the last three

The Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

Want some personal deck space? If you're looking for the best balcony cabin you can book -- without having to upgrade to a mini-suite or suite -- here are our five favorites across mainstream lines.

14 Unusual Cruise Ship Balcony Cabins

Cabins with odd-shaped balconies and non-ocean views are sometimes the most sought after. Check out 14 uncommon (but well-loved) balcony cabins.

What to Expect on a Luxury Cruise: Cabins

More space, pillow "menus" and higher quality amenities … find out what staying in a luxury cruise ship cabin is like.

What to Expect on a River Cruise: Cabins

On a river cruise, every room has a view, but layouts can vary. We break down what to expect in a river cruise cabin.

Best Ships for Cruisers with Disabilities

It's possible for cruisers with disabilities to enjoy a stress-free vacation. Find the cabin that's best for your needs.

Compare Popular Choices

Cabin Etiquette

12 Things Not to Do in Your Cruise Room

Go easy on the perfume, and no hanky panky on the balcony. Enjoy a worry-free cruise by avoiding these 12 faux pas.

6 Tips for Keeping Your Cabin Steward Friendly

Build the best relationship with your cabin steward by following these six tips.

10 Etiquette Tips for Sharing a Cruise Cabin

Sailing with someone new for the first time? Keep the peace with these 10 etiquette tips for sharing a room.

9 Things You Can Do on a Cruise Ship Balcony and 1 You Probably Shouldn't

Cruise ship balconies have more to offer than picturesque views and fresh air. Here are a few ways to enjoy your personal alfresco space on different cruise lines.

Inside Look: Cabin Service

What to Expect on a Cruise: Cabin Stewards

Cabin stewards are responsible for the upkeep of your room -- and those cute towel animals waiting on your bed. Here's a closer look at everything they do.

What Cruise Ship Butlers Will Do for You

Splurging on your next cruise? Consider butler service on one of these cruise lines.

A River Cruise with a Butler: We Try It on Uniworld and Scenic

River cruises are intimate as it is, but butler service goes the extra mile. We break down the experience for those who fancy a little more attention.