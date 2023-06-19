Lyon Lies at the Junction of the Rhone and Saone Rivers

Glorious flower stalls lining the Rhone in Lyon (photo via Shutterstock)

Overview: Poised at the edge of food-famous Provence, the wine-drenched Beaujolais region and at the junction of the Rhone and Saone rivers, Lyon offers a sampling of everything the Rhone offers. Once the global hub of the silk trade, Roman ruins, Renaissance architecture, and modern arts round out this vibrant city.

Don't Miss: The free tour with Viking focuses on Vieux Lyon, the city’s old quarter. The 19th-century Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourviere perches above the city, but the views aren't the only draw; a gorgeous mosaic interior survived religious revolution. The region's famous, hearty bouchon restaurants wait below on the cobblestone streets. Between them are a warren of covered alleyways, or traboules, remnants of the silk trade's need for protected paths. Viking's guides know which seemingly benign Renaissance doors lead to the whimsical winding ways.

Independent Meanderings: History lovers will appreciate the 1st-century Gallo-Roman amphitheater and museum, an easy walk down from the Basilica. Outside the old town, the three-story Les Halles food market is a festival of delicious eats. Other options include exploring Lyon's fabric dynasty at the Textile Museum and the tragic and moving stories from World War II at the Resistance and Deportation History Center.

Further Afield: Many tours cover winemaking and food tasting, but a Beaujolais and truffles tour focuses on field-to-table experience. Start at a family-owned organic goat milk farm complete with a wine and cheese tasting. Then it's off to hunt for truffles before delighting in the host's home-cooked three-course lunch. Finish it all off with wine tasting at a classic Beaujolais winery.

Hidden Gems and Insider Tips: As the day ends, grab a cheap funicular ticket from the self-service machine and head up to the Basilica's overlook. After taking in the golden hour view, head down through the gardens as the sun sets.