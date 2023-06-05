Theft on Cruise Ships: 6 Ways to Keep Your Belongings Safe

Cruising is one of the most carefree forms of travel, but on a ship with so many people, you should always continue to follow basic safety principles, including keeping a close watch on your belongings. We'd like to believe theft on cruise ships isn't possible and our fellow cruisers (and crew) are as honest as the day is long, but that's not always the case. As is the case on any holiday, theft can occur on cruise ships if you're not careful; the risk is even higher when you're in port, depending on the destination you're visiting. Here are six measures you can take to avoid theft on cruise ships and in port.