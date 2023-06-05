Things to Do in Long Beach Before a Cruise

Long Beach, California is known by some for its edgy punk and skate culture (made famous by the band Sublime in the '90s), but as a growing cruise port, it's exceedingly family friendly. Located just over 20 miles from LAX, Long Beach has a highly diverse yet welcoming small-town feel that flies under the radar of most tourists and Angelenos. For this reason, it has established a reputation as one of California's most underrated cities.

Carnival Cruise Line has exclusive rights to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, which has operated passenger cruises out of its unique facility since 2003. At 115 feet high and 400 feet wide, the massive white geodesic dome where cruisers embark and disembark is hard to miss. It first opened to the public in 1983 as a place to house Howard Hughes' famous Spruce Goose plane (which made its only flight in 1947) and has served as the film set for many blockbusters since then, such as "Batman Forever" and the first installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean."

In 2018, Carnival completely renovated the Long Beach terminal, expanding to full use of the dome for an improved embarkation process. Since that time, the cruise line has also expanded offerings from the port, naming Long Beach as the homeport for its newly built ship Carnival Panorama in December 2019. Cruisers can expect to see about six Carnival ships rotating in and out of the port on short itineraries, such as a Long Beach to Ensenada cruise with Catalina Island, or weeklong sailings to the Mexican Riviera.

This boom in Long Beach cruising welcomes West Coasters who are able to drive in for a sailing, along with curious cruisers who fly out for the experience. But, what to do in Long Beach once you arrive? Regardless if you've come in early to spend time at Disneyland (only 30 minutes away in Anaheim) or you only have an extra day to explore, there are plenty of fun things to do in Long Beach -- including things to do in Long Beach with kids-- in just 24 hours before or after your cruise.