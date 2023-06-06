Coast, Countryside and City are Among Seine River Cruise Port Highlights

Paris: This most magical and romantic of cities is wonderful to visit at any time, so bear in mind that the single day allotted to it on most Seine cruise schedules won't be nearly enough. Choose a cruise with additional time in Paris, or make your own arrangements. A day-long coach tour will show you iconic highlights like the Cathedral of Notre Dame, Louvre Museum, Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower, Champs Elysees and Centre Pompidou.

If you've been before, a walking tour through Ile Saint-Louis and Ile de la Cite -- the historic heart of Paris -- is a better bet. Or just take off on your own to explore the artists' district of Montmartre and the Bohemian university district, le Quartier Latin.

Visit in steamy July and August and you can even grab a slice of Riviera style at Paris Plages, a mayoral initiative that turns the banks of the Seine into a series of beachfronts -- complete with sand, palm trees and deckchairs.

Vernon: This commune in Haute-Normandie's Eure department is five kilometers from Monet's house and gardens at Giverny. Vernon is endowed with 12th century half-timbered houses and a fine medieval Gothic church -- but it sees many fewer visitors than its more famous neighbour. Giverny, a lovely little village whose narrow streets are lined with brightly painted houses and cheerful pavement cafes, is obviously the big draw, but Vernon is also the access point for Bizy Castle, which dates from 1740 and is known as Normandy's answer to Versailles, thanks to its spectacular courtyard and water garden.

Les Andelys: Two small fishing villages built around a bend of the Seine -- Great and Little Andelys -- combined to create this charming town, famed as one of the prettiest in Normandy. Don't miss Chateau Gaillard, a ruins site but still impressive cliff-top eyrie built in 1196 to protect the region by Richard the Lionheart, who at the time was Duke of Normandy and king of England. Les Andelys also has the imposing 13th century Notre Dame Collegiate Church, which was built on the site of an even more ancient abbey founded in 511 A.D. But the greatest pleasure there is simply to stroll and enjoy the chalk cliffs and lovely riverbanks. Les Andelys is located in one of the European Union's Natura 2000 Areas, which means its rich flora and fauna and beautiful landscape are protected. So, the views that inspired generations of artists -- including local boy Nicolas Poussin, whose work is celebrated in a nearby museum -- remains largely unchanged.

Honfleur: Alongside Giverny, Honfleur provided much inspiration for the work of Claude Monet, and this pretty coastal fishing town is as glorious today as when he first painted the tall, higgledy-piggledy houses that surround its yacht-filled ancient harbor, Le Vieux Bassin. Tours along the Normandy coast are offered from there, but don't miss out on Honfleur. Make time to explore the absolutely charming town and its narrow streets and picturesque harbor. Look out for Saint Catherine's Church; it dates from the 15th century and is made entirely of wood. Art lovers shouldn't miss the Eugene Boudin Museum, which celebrates the work of the local artist and other 19th and 20th century painters, including Monet, Courbet, Peruse, Dufy and Genres. The composer Erik Satie is another Honfleur resident whose house is preserved in tribute.

Caudebec: This is the main port for touring the Normandy beaches and Jumieges Abbey ruins, which date to the seventh century and is one of the oldest monasteries in the world. It's also a pleasure simply to stroll along the verdant riverbank and explore the medieval town. Explore the ornate 15th century Church of Notre Dame, with its gorgeous stained-glass windows and richly carved facade. Other notable landmarks include a 14th century prison house and 12th century Maison des Templiers, now a museum of local history.

Rouen: With a 16th century astronomical clock, a Gothic cathedral immortalized by Monet, a charming medieval quarter crammed with half-timbered houses and a central marketplace where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431, the capital of Upper Normandy is one of the most historic cities in France. Take a guided walk through its medieval heart to see all the highlights.

When you've had your fill of the main sights, go spook yourself in the macabre district of Aitre Saint-Maclou. In the 14th century, this was a burial ground for plague victims, and its half-timbered houses bear grisly reminders -- in the shape of wood-carved skulls, bones and grave digging tools. The buildings now house a regional school of fine arts.

Conflans: From Conflans (near Paris), you can visit Auvers-sur-Oise, the pretty town where Vincent Van Gogh died. Or you can head for Chateau de Malmaison, set in a large estate purchased by Josephine Bonaparte in 1799 as a love nest for her and Napoleon. The gardens are worth seeing; Josephine's avowed aim was to make them "the most beautiful and curious . . . in Europe."