Tips for Sailing With International Cruise Lines

With so many American cruise lines out there, from mega-ships to homegrown expedition lines, why would someone want to venture onto an international cruise line, one where the intended passenger base is not from the United States?

We're here to tell you that there are great reasons for seeking out a cruise line that's primarily geared toward non-Americans. For one thing, the itineraries may be more exotic, focusing on destinations that traditionally receive more passengers from overseas. Think the Arabian Gulf, for example, which is a popular itinerary for European sun-seekers. Closer to home, international cruise lines may be more likely to choose Martinique (French) or Barbados (English) as beach stops instead of the more traditional American favorites such as St. Thomas or the Bahamas.

Second, international cruise lines have unique cultural quirks that can make being on the ship an adventure in itself. While some may seem an annoying distraction from your regular routine -- cabins might have a teakettle or Nespresso instead of a regular coffee maker, for example -- others are downright delightful (hello, gelato!)

Here are some things to consider when looking at an international line. For this article, we define international lines as the following, which have all been reaching out to American passengers over the past several years: MSC (Italian), Costa (Italian), Hapag-Lloyd (German), Celestyal (Greek), Hurtigruten (Norwegian), Ponant (French), Star Clippers (Belgian) and Fred. Olsen (Norwegian).