Quebec City

When calling on Quebec City, adventurous families should head out to Montmorency Falls, the highest waterfall in Quebec (and higher than its famous Canadian sister, Niagara Falls). Most ship tours merely stop here for a photo op, but your kids, depending on their ages, might enjoy the cable car to the top, rope bridge across the falls, zipline or via ferrata route. Active types who don't like heights might prefer a cycling tour through the city to the falls. If you do want to go it on your own, you can easily walk from the cruise ship to a public bus route that ends by the falls.

If you'd rather something a bit more historic than death-defying, consider a few hours spent exploring Quebec's old city. It's perched on a hill, so you can walk up or pay to take the funicular. The ride is short, but still exciting for little ones. Up top, you can stroll the Dufresne Terrace boardwalk and even take a tour underground to see the ruins of the fort that used to sit above. You can walk along the old city walls for nice views or stroll the ramparts to see lots and lots of cannons. On your way back down to the ship, stop by a vendor selling maple syrup taffy for a very Canadian treat.