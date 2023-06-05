Titan Travel to Charter River Cruise Ship MS River Discovery II from 2021

(8:30 a.m. GMT) -- U.K.-based tour operator Titan Travel today revealed that it is chartering a new vessel to sail on the Danube for three seasons from 2021. The 176-passenger MS River Discovery II will become the company's largest river cruise vessel and replace the MS Bellejour, which will depart on its final voyage for Titan in October this year.

MS River Discovery II was launched in 2012 to join the European river fleet operated by the U.S. operator Vantage Deluxe World Travel and was the first of Vantage's "five-star" vessels.

It will sail exclusively for Titan passengers on a number of Danube cruises in 2021, before completing two full seasons in 2022 and 2023.

The 443ft, three-deck ship offers six cabin categories including eight dedicated cabins for solo travellers which don't carry a single supplement. The majority of cabins are doubles with French balconies and there are also Deluxe Suites and one Owner's Suite, which measures 350 square feet. Public areas include two lounges -- including an area with a retractable roof for an al fresco atmosphere in fine weather -- a sun deck, gym and library

Andy Squirrell, Managing Director, Titan Travel, said: "As Titan's exclusive river cruising product continues to go from strength to strength, we're delighted to unveil MS River Discovery II as Titan's new chartered river cruise ship.

"As part of our continued aim to deliver the best river cruises available, MS River Discovery II will provide guests with a more premium offering, complete with spacious lounge areas, as well as our greatest range of cabin options suiting all budgets, including dedicated single cabins.

"We look forward to welcoming guests on board MS River Discovery II along the Danube from 2021."

For 2020, passengers on all Titan's chartered river cruises -- with the addition of MS River Discovery II next year -- will benefit from an enhanced Quietvox system which will include interactive maps and a GPS-guided commentary so independent travellers can embark on self-guided walks at ports of call. Also new for this year are reusable water bottles that are given out to all passengers and can be refilled onboard to help reduce the use of single plastics.

Cruises on MS River Discovery II are now available for booking.