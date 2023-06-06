Top 10 Wildlife Encounters on an Alaska Cruise

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/alaska-wildlife-hero.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

Imagine a cruise to Alaska, and many things probably spring to mind: massive blue glaciers, colourful Native American totem poles, snow-capped mountains shrouded with mist. But for many cruisers, there's one Alaskan sight that rules them all: wildlife.

From eagles and seabirds soaring overhead, to pods of whales and other "charismatic" marine life below, wildlife literally surrounds you from all sides in the 49th State. Start the slideshow above for a checklist of 10 amazing animals to seek out on an Alaska cruise.

You might notice that we don't mention one of Alaska's best-known animals, the moose, in the slideshow; that's because you're unlikely to see one in the Inside Passage. If moose are high on your must-see list, consider adding a Denali land excursion to the beginning or end of your trip.