Top 10 Cruise Packing Tips

Perhaps you're like me and start filling your suitcase a week (or more) before your cruise, armed with a packing list and smart space-saving techniques, like rolling up socks and stuffing them in your shoes. Or maybe you're like my husband, who throws a bunch of clothes into a carry-on at midnight before a morning flight and always packs the right things.

Either way, you've probably learned that what you bring -- or more importantly, what you forget to pack -- can impact your enjoyment of your cruise holiday.

I own untold numbers of throws and pashminas that I bought when I was caught out on an unseasonably cold day in port with no warm layers -- a waste of shopping time and money, since I have rarely worn them post-cruise (Note to self: Pack jumpers!). I've bought overpriced Nurofen for a lingering headache, and watched friends swelter in jeans on embarkation day in Greece because they hadn't packed shorts in their carry-ons.

But I've also waltzed through the airport with only a backpack and cabin-friendly suitcase prior to a mini-cruise to France and was still able to supply travel companions with reading materials, seasickness tablets and snacks they hadn't thought to bring. On a Norwegian Fjords cruise, I brought -- and wore -- everything from a swimming suit to a fleece jacket, gloves and warm hat. And after shivering through one too many dinners in uber-air-conditioned cruise ship dining rooms, I now pack cardigans and pashminas to match my sleeveless eveningwear. (They also double as blankets on long flights and said chilly days in port.)

To avoid packing mishaps and making unnecessary purchases while travelling, here are our top 10 tips for packing for a cruise.

