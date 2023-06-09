Top 10 Cruise Packing Tips

Perhaps you're like me and start filling your suitcase a week (or more) before your cruise, armed with a packing list and smart space-saving techniques, like rolling up socks and stuffing them in your shoes. Or maybe you're like my husband, who throws a bunch of clothes into a carry-on at midnight before a morning flight and always packs the right things.
Either way, you've probably learned that what you bring -- or more importantly, what you forget to pack -- can impact your enjoyment of your cruise holiday.
I own untold numbers of throws and pashminas that I bought when I was caught out on an unseasonably cold day in port with no warm layers -- a waste of shopping time and money, since I have rarely worn them post-cruise (Note to self: Pack jumpers!). I've bought overpriced Nurofen for a lingering headache, and watched friends swelter in jeans on embarkation day in Greece because they hadn't packed shorts in their carry-ons.
But I've also waltzed through the airport with only a backpack and cabin-friendly suitcase prior to a mini-cruise to France and was still able to supply travel companions with reading materials, seasickness tablets and snacks they hadn't thought to bring. On a Norwegian Fjords cruise, I brought -- and wore -- everything from a swimming suit to a fleece jacket, gloves and warm hat. And after shivering through one too many dinners in uber-air-conditioned cruise ship dining rooms, I now pack cardigans and pashminas to match my sleeveless eveningwear. (They also double as blankets on long flights and said chilly days in port.)
To avoid packing mishaps and making unnecessary purchases while travelling, here are our top 10 tips for packing for a cruise.
.com
Pack a change of clothes and important meds or toiletries in the bags you will carry onboard with you. This is important for two reasons: First, if you're taking a fly-cruise and your luggage gets lost by the airline on the way to your cruise, at least you'll have some essentials with you. It can take a while for your luggage to be found and then shipped to the next port of call. Second, in case your suitcases are delayed in being delivered to your cabin, you'll have a swimsuit or dinner attire on hand and can enjoy all the onboard activities right away, rather than waiting for your bags to show up.
.com
Be smart about your checked bags, too. If you tend to overpack, lay out all the clothes you think you'll need, then only pack half the clothing and three-quarters of the shoes. If you're travelling with family, consider packing half of your things in one suitcase and half in a separate one (and have your spouse and kids do the same). That way, if one bag gets lost, then everyone will have some clothing -- rather than one person having nothing. To save space, roll your clothes rather than fold them. Finally, never pack valuables in your checked bags, as they could be stolen. Carry all cameras, electronic games, jewellery and prescription medicine in your carry-on.
.com
If you love to dress up, some lines do offer tux rentals so you don't have to pack your own. But while some folks still dress to the nines (formal gowns and tuxedos) for ships' formal nights, most people dress more informally (suits for men and cocktail garb -- flowing two-pieces or little black dresses -- for women). "Elegant casual" is now the ubiquitous evening dress; think date night, with men in trousers and buttoned shirts (no jackets) and women in everything from sundresses to skirts or trousers with cute tops. Even jeans are now a staple in many cruise ship dining rooms. Check out our comprehensive feature on cruise line dress codes.
If you want to pack light (and do laundry en route), make sure to read our cruise reviews; not all ships offer self-service laundry rooms, though some do, such as most of Thomson Cruises' fleet or P&O's Britannia. Although keep in mind that some lines that offer these facilities can charge, and it can get expensive. (Cruise lines often offer complimentary laundry and pressing services to suite guests and top-tier past passengers, so it pays to be loyal.) You can always save on laundry costs by bringing travel detergent and rinsing out underwear and shirts in your cabin's bathroom, or packing a bottle of travel-sized Febreze to get one more day's use out of a gently worn outfit.
.com
You'll always find basic toiletries onboard, such as soap and shampoo. In main cabins on some cruise lines -- Cruise & Maritime Voyages, Thomson and Royal Caribbean -- toiletries offered are limited (in some cases to pump bottles of mystery soap affixed to the shower wall). You might want to make room in your luggage for your go-to brands. Same goes for hair dryers. Most staterooms come with weak dryers, so if you're picky, pack your own. Another tip: Never unpack your toiletry kit. Leave it filled with travel-sized bottles and an extra toothbrush or razor. When it's time for your next cruise, all you need to do is top off or replace the bottles -- rather than wasting time collecting items and possibly forgetting something.
Simply put, some places are more formal than others. Expect to pack more resort-casual wear if travelling in Europe (all regions). Other cruise itineraries, such as the Caribbean, are more casual than the norm. And don't forget to think about your in-port activities. Flip-flops are fine for a beach day, but you'll want more comfortable shoes for long days of sightseeing or active excursions like hiking or biking. If you're visiting religious sites in the Middle East and even in some parts of Europe, you'll want modest clothing that covers your shoulders and knees, even if it's quite hot.
.com
You'll likely pick up at least a few souvenirs during your cruise, so you'll need room in your luggage to bring them home. Whether you're picking up leather goods in Italy, Aloha-wear in Hawaii or duty-free goods in the Caribbean, consider packing a foldaway bag. It won't take up much space in your suitcase, and you can fill it up and check it for the flight home.
.com
If you can make your clothes do double duty, you won't be hit with excess bag fees or find yourself fighting with your spouse about who gets the last hanger in the cabin's small closet. Stick with one colour theme so you can re-wear bottoms with different tops, or bring shirts that can be dressed up for dinner on one night and worn sightseeing the next. Opt for the layered look to handle differing temperatures in the various cruise ports. Change up the look of one formal outfit with different accessories (jewellery, ties, scarves), rather than bring two suits or cocktail dresses. Your shipmates won't know (or care) if you wear the same outfit twice.
.com
Most cruise ship cabins don't come with alarm clocks, so bring your own. If you're using your mobile, put it in airplane mode so you don't incur roaming charges in foreign waters (though remember, for now, there are no roaming charges within the E.U. for calls, text messages or internet usage). Other items you might want to pack because they're not provided or super-expensive to buy onboard include: travel adaptors, over-the-counter meds, batteries, camera memory cards, sunscreen, ear plugs, plastic bags for transporting liquids or wet things (or keeping water out of your gear on water-based tours) and power strips to charge all your electronics.
.com
Always make sure you bring your necessary IDs and cruise documents -- and never pack them in your checked luggage. You'll want your photo ID and cruise ship boarding pass on hand, so even if your suitcase misses the boat, you can get onboard. Make sure you have the correct type of identification for your cruise destination, whether it's a passport or birth certificate and photo ID. First-time cruisers have been turned away from the cruise terminal for having just a copy of their birth certificate (and not the required original) or a passport with a name that doesn't match the one on the ship's manifest (often in the case of a honeymoon cruise). If you need visas or immunisations for your cruising region, carry those documents with you, as well.
Looking for more packing tips? Check out these other packing resources:
9 Cruise Packing Hacks That Will Revolutionize the Way You Travel
Packing Advice from The Independent Traveler
.com
--Updated by Erica Silverstein, Senior Editor
There are a few things cruises don't provide (or sell for steep fees onboard) that you might want to pack. These include over-the-counter meds, batteries, camera memory cards, sunscreen, ear plugs and travel adaptors. If you’re traveling with kids, pack snacks, an iPad loaded with age-appropriate movies and a few games and books to keep them occupied.
Read More: How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise
This might sound obvious, but always carry your necessary IDs and cruise documents with you and never pack them in your checked luggage. Do your research well ahead of embarkation day to make sure you have the correct ID for your cruise, too (a passport or birth certificate and photo ID, depending on your itinerary). Inexperienced cruisers have been turned away from the pier for having incorrect forms of ID for their specific cruise. If you need visas or proof of immunizations for your cruise, carry those documents with you, as well.