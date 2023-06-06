Tired of not knowing what the final price will be on your holiday? Then you might want to take a look at luxury all-inclusive cruises. While the initial fare may be higher than for other cruises, luxury all-inclusive cruises provide value by offering perks such as wine, beer and spirits, gratuities, Wi-Fi, speciality restaurants, shore excursions and even flights in the cruise fare. Plus, you're spared the hassle of a big bill at the end of your cruise.

Take a look at these five luxury all-inclusive cruises that might give you more bang for your buck.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What You Get: Regent is perhaps the most all-inclusive cruise line sailing the seas. Fares include roundtrip air (business class on intercontinental flights) with transfers, gratuities, open bar (including the minibar in your suite), all restaurants, shore excursions (with several free options per port), fitness classes, unlimited Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

What You Don't: Spa services at the Canyon Ranch SpaClub and special shore excursions (called Regent Choice) cost extra.

Crystal Cruises

What You Get: One of the more formal luxury lines, Crystal provides an all-inclusive cruise experience that appeals to its tradition-minded passengers. Fares include gratuities; all non-alcoholic beverages, plus wine, beer and spirits in bars and restaurants; one evening of dining in specialty restaurants Prego and Umi Uma; 24-hour room service; all enrichment courses and fitness classes; and Wi-Fi.

What You Don't: Spa services, shore excursions and airfare cost extra. Additional visits to Prego and Umi Uma carry a $30 per-person fee.

Silversea Cruises

What You Get: This luxury line features smaller ships and a diverse range of itineraries, including an expedition arm. Silversea fares include gratuities; open bar throughout the ship, plus an in-cabin bar setup; butler service; unlimited Wi-Fi (either standard or premium service, depending on suite level); 24-hour room service; fitness classes; expedition gear (where applicable); shuttle service into town and as part of its Invictus programme -- champagne and caviar anytime.

What You Don't: Spa services, most shore excursions and airfare cost extra. Fees are levied at the ships' Japanese and French specialty restaurants (Seishin, Kaiseki and La Dame). You can also pay to upgrade from standard to premium Internet service.

Seabourn Cruise Line

What You Get: On its ships, Seabourn goes for a country-club vibe, with an emphasis on the finer things; Champagne and caviar are available, gratis, anytime. Most of its vessels also have a retractable water sports marina, with complimentary water toys, that's used in warm-weather ports. Fares include gratuities; open bar and in-suite bar set-up; all specialty restaurants; 24-hour room service; on-deck massages; and Caviar in the Surf parties in select ports.

What You Don't: Wi-Fi, spa services, airfare and most shore excursions cost extra.

Viking Ocean Cruises

What You Get: A newcomer to all-inclusive cruising, Viking Ocean Cruises entered the market in 2015 and has been rapidly adding ships in the years to follow. Fares include wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner; Wi-Fi; a shore excursion in every port; meals in all restaurants; access to the spa's thermal suite; fitness classes and 24-hour room service.

What You Don't: Spa services, gratuities, bar drinks and airfare cost extra.