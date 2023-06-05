Top 5 Princess Cays Excursions to Try on Your Next Cruise

5. Bungalow Rentals

Limited in number, private beach bungalows are so popular that they usually sell out before the cruise sets sail. All bungalows are air-conditioned cabanas that come with table and chairs inside, two lounge chairs outside, two floats and an outdoor shower. An on-call attendant will bring you snacks, drinks and a "gourmet" lunch (i.e., not the main beach barbecue) on request (extra fees apply).

Choose from the main beach bungalows -- good for families -- or the Adults Sanctuary Bungalows in a private, 18-and-over area of the beach. All bungalows accommodate four, and two extra passengers can be added for an additional fee. These are great options for folks who want to spend the entire day on the island but want a cool retreat to escape the heat of the sun or the crowds of the main beach.