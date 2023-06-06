Top Cruising Tips from Cruise Critic's Editors

Packing

Be smart about shoes. Shoes take up far more room in luggage than clothes do. Limit yourself to three pairs -- a sturdy pair for active pursuits, a pair of flats or flip-flops for daytime wear and a pair of dressy shoes for dinner. Bonus points if your evening shoes are flats, as they take up less space. (Ashley Kosciolek, Editor)

Re-wear clothing to save luggage space. It's easy to pack three or four outfits for each day of your cruise (daywear, gym-wear, swimwear and eveningwear). To save space, bring tops or dresses that you can fancy up for dinner and then re-wear in a more casual way in port the following day. If your evening clothes tend to get food-stained, sweated through at the nightclub or smell like food, this strategy might not work for you. I find that eveningwear is usually perfectly fine the next day. At worst, a spritz or two of travel-sized Febreze is all you need. (Erica Silverstein, Senior Editor)

**Color coordinate your travel wardrobe. ** For example, I have two sets of travel-wear, one in a black/gray/blue palette and the other in shades of greens and browns. A couple of colored scarves not only dress up these basics, but they can distract your tablemates from the fact you've worn those pants before -- and also hide that coffee stain you might have received in the airport. (Chris Gray Faust, Managing Editor)

Guys, always take a jacket. Even on the most laid-back cruise. You never know when it'll come in handy. For example, it can be windy on deck, or temps in port might be cooler than expected, and a jacket will keep you warm when outside. You can stow your cruise card, phone, daily newsletter and ship's map in jacket pockets, so you're not juggling junk at dinner. Plus, a jacket always makes the scruffiest of jeans look smart -- in a trendy way -- so you can dress up your casual wardrobe just in case you need to clean up your look for the captain or new female friend. (Adam Coulter, Managing Editor, U.K.)

Bring your own storage solutions to maximize cabin space. Did you know that most cruise cabin walls are metal? Pack some magnets, and you can attach your daily program to the wall for easy access. Cruise Critic members also recommend packing a hanging shoe bag to maximize bathroom storage; just stow your toiletries in the individual compartments, and hang it on the back of the door. (Carolyn Spencer Brown, Chief Content Strategist)

Stop buying travel-sized toiletries. Three-ounce bottles of shampoos and mouthwashes are cute, but stocking up before every cruise is expensive and wasteful. Instead, invest in reusable containers for hygiene products. They keep your toiletries fresh, mess-proof and organized -- and help you save money and reduce your carbon footprint without even trying. (Gina Kramer, Editor)

Rock the packing cubes. They're ideal for small garments like socks and unmentionables. When you get onboard, just plop the cube right into a drawer. It saves you a step and is a little more hygienic. (Colleen McDaniel, Managing Editor)

**Bag your liquids. ** This advice applies even if you're not flying to your port of call. Whether you're toting travel-sized or jumbo-sized shampoo and suntan lotion, you don't want your formalwear smothered in creams when the bottle leaks. Bring extra baggies if you plan on swiping any swanky amenities from the ship -- and to replace bags that are slimy from a leak. (Brittany Chrusciel, Editor)

Pack your carry-on wisely. If you're handing over your luggage to pierside porters, remember to cram a roomy tote bag with anything you might need onboard before your bags are delivered. This includes medications and cruise documents for sure, but also items that let you start having fun right away, like your bathing suit. A stylish tote bag is a bit nicer to haul around than even a small piece of luggage. (Melissa Paloti, Cruise Critic Contributor)

Roll your clothes. You'll use less space in your suitcase and can fit in more stuff if you roll, rather than fold, your clothing. This trick also helps to minimize wrinkles. (Dori Saltzman, Senior Editor)