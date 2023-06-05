Cabins

Sky Princess, Norwegian Encore and MSC Grandiosa all offer standard cabins in inside, outside and balcony categories, but each also offers a few unique accommodations.

Sky Princess has the line's largest-ever suites, though there are just two of them. The Sky Suites are approximately 1,873 square feet, feature massive balconies with 270-degree views and come with a range of perks. Inside, each suite has two bedrooms, a living room, two bathrooms and a dining area with a skylight.

Norwegian Encore features the cruise line's ship-within-a-ship suites enclave, The Haven, which has its own swimming pool, restaurant and lounge. Cruisers staying in The Haven, which features suites ranging in size from 324 to 1,458 square feet, also get a range of perks including several all-inclusive packages.

MSC Grandiosa meanwhile has the equally plush MSC Yacht Club, a keycard access only triple deck space with its own lounge, dining room and sundeck with private swimming pool, bar and hot tub. This also features the largest two suites: the Royal Suite, 699 square feet with a 430-square-foot balcony including a hot tub.

Grandiosa also has some good family options, including the Duplex Suite. There are eight of these, all located at the front of the ship, which come in at 559 square feet and feature a bedroom, living room, a bathroom, a shower room and large balcony with hot tub. Family cabins include Family ocean views, which have bunk beds in a recessed space with a curtain for privacy, as well as a double bed and a single sofa bed, so they can sleep five. Family suites are the same size as an ocean-view room but come with a narrow balcony.