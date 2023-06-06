Meals at Toscana on Oceania Cruises: What You Can Expect to Eat

Dinner is divided the traditional Italian way: hot or cold antipasti, soup, pasta or risotto, salad and the main course. However, the meal begins with the olive oil cart.

Along with your fresh bread basket, various olive oils and balsamic vinegars are brought tableside and explained by a server to match your preference of sweet or acidic. Parmesan chunks chipped right out of a giant cheese wheel are also served as savory pre-dinner "candy."

A caprese salad with buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes and basil is on the menu to start, as are beef or octopus carpaccio (we learned that they freeze the octopus to slice it so thinly), baby calamari, jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto or an artichoke and Parmesan stack with black truffle sauce.

The main soups available are minestrone or potato and pancetta. The fresh salads include field greens, tomatoes and cucumbers with aged balsamic; spinach with Sardinian goat cheese, olives and a lemon-oregano vinaigrette; or a Caesar made tableside.

Risottos feature either vegetables or lobster, but there is also a special of the day on the menu.

Pasta can be served as an appetizer or entree, and span gnocchi, angel hair pasta, giant tortelloni and penne with porcini mushrooms to linguini with seafood, lasagna Bolognese or a trio if you can't decide: a risotto, a fettuccine carbonara and tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach.

While there isn't gluten-free pasta available on the menu, the kitchen can prepare some of the pastas as gluten-free so long as they receive advanced notice. Note, however, that the cruise line recommends that passengers make their dietary restrictions and allergies known at the beginning of the sailing.

The main event features crowd favorites like an osso buco Milanese, which is an oven-braised veal shank; lobster tail fra diavolo with sauteed garlic and chili flakes (served over pasta); the branzino, a sea bass filet pan-seared and served with lemons, capers and chardonnay; and the Dover sole, simply prepared with lemon, parsley, butter and steamed potatoes.

Your dolci -- or dessert -- menu entails a selection of fresh biscotti (hint: order a glass of sweet Italian dessert wine to dip them in).

Regional choices include cannolis; zabaione, an Italian sponge cake soaked in rum and filled with chocolate and coffee; a vanilla panna cotta custard with red berry compote; a "chocolate lasagna" with ganache and layers of cocoa dough served with pistachio sauce and, of course, the tiramisu, mascarpone cream and ladyfingers soaked in espresso, amaretto and aged brandy (topped with fruit). The Toscana Quintet offers a sampling of five desserts.

The Toscana menu has far more options than we listed as well, making it bound to satisfy any tastebud and palate. Keep in mind, however, that not all Oceania cruise ships have the same menu and, therefore, offerings.