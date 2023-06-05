It's hard to know who to turn to right now when it comes to getting answers to your burning cruise questions about future cruise credits, rebooking canceled cruises or simply: "When can I sail again?"
Travel agents are on the front lines of the current slate of cruise cancellations and rebooking and know better than anyone what travellers should expect during this uncertain time.
We spoke to Simone Clark, SVP Global Supply at Iglu, to get the answers to some of the crucial questions on cruisers' minds.
Yes your FCC is be valid for sailings this summer and you can top up your FCC should the cruise you chose be of a higher value. Depending on the cruise line there may be a use by date but this is generally far ahead in the future and some cruise lines also require the new booking to be at least equal value of the original booking.
You will not necessarily be able to get the same offers or added value that you had on your original booking, however, the cruise lines have a wide range of offers and it may be that the additional value of your future cruise deposit amply covers paying for the perks or allows you to upgrade your cabin selection.
Most of the cruise lines have a generous window for you to decide on what you would like to rebook so you don’t have to rush and can decide in your own time, the only caveat to this is that there are some very good offers available at the moment which may not last and there will be lots of people booking the end of this year and next year already.
It's worth noting that cruises are selling fast, however as many of these cruises are for new itineraries that have just gone on sale there is generally good availability. If you are looking for a specific cabin type, such as a family cabin, for peak dates you should definitely book sooner rather than later.
You can also take advantage of the new flexible change policies, introduced recently to give you the confidence to book a cruise knowing that you can amend it with no penalty if circumstances change.
Yes, there are some excellent launch prices and early booking offers. We have seen a lot of interest in longer duration long-haul cruises for 2022/23, such as the Caribbean and South America, and Christmas 2022.
A call to your travel agent will be able to provide this information and go through the differing requirements for each line, for you to make an informed decision. It's worth noting, however, that P&O Cruises is requiring all passengers to be fully vaccinated so you won't be able to take the kids onboard this summer (see below: 6. I have a family with unvaccinated kids -- what lines can they sail on?)
Cruise Critic is a great source to find out which cruise lines require a COVID-19 vaccination.
Families with unvaccinated children under 18 can travel with MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Marella Cruises (children 2-18), Hurtigruten, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Tradewinds. A pre-travel test may be required.
It's looking increasingly positive. Cruise will follow the same government traffic light system so it will depend on where we will be allowed to travel. Cruise lines are planning on opening up in the Mediterranean in destinations that look most likely to have green status by July such as Cyprus and Greece. If you book a cruise now, it will be on flexible terms, so you are able to amend your booking up to closer to departure date.
There are also very positive noises coming from the US, with a number of cruises set to restart in the Caribbean next month, as well as the distinct possibility of cruises from the US restarting in July.
There's a huge array of cruise lines to choose from. Some cruise lines only accept vaccinated guests, which means that no children will be on board, some don't require vaccinations at all and others just require adults to be vaccinated -- so start with establishing which options are available to you and your group.
Then you can choose from regional departures, short breaks or longer sailings that stop at ports as well as formal/informal cruising -- depending on what you prefer. Some cruise lines are placing their newest ships in UK waters, but there are smaller ships should you prefer. A specialist agent will be able to search for you and advise what choices you have and find something that suits your needs.
Rob: Right now you can, but you have to go an American-registered small ship, such as Lindblad or UnCruise (Alaskan Dream Cruises and American Cruise Lines are also sailing). Keep in mind, Alaska is also a great destination to visit by land and there are land programs being offered by Holland America Line and Princess Cruises this year.
Rob: If you can still get space anything, American Queen Steamboat would be a good option. And obviously the newly announced sailings in the Caribbean and the Greece sailings on Celebrity, Seabourn and Silversea. There is still some availability but it may not last long.
Rob: In 2022, pretty much all the ships will be back in full swing. But because of booking patterns I wouldn't really call that normal. Getting to that year is so abnormal. Hopefully by 2023, everything from last year and this year is a little bit more behind us.
Rob: For the next couple of months, if not a year, my expectation would be that to cruise you would need to be vaccinated. That that would be a requirement. Will that be ongoing? We're not sure. I think the cruise lines understand there will be a number of clients that choose not to go on a cruise if they do not want to be vaccinated. But this is how the cruise line can get started again. This is the way they can get back in business, get back in the water.