3. When should I rebook?

Most of the cruise lines have a generous window for you to decide on what you would like to rebook so you don’t have to rush and can decide in your own time, the only caveat to this is that there are some very good offers available at the moment which may not last and there will be lots of people booking the end of this year and next year already.

It's worth noting that cruises are selling fast, however as many of these cruises are for new itineraries that have just gone on sale there is generally good availability. If you are looking for a specific cabin type, such as a family cabin, for peak dates you should definitely book sooner rather than later.

You can also take advantage of the new flexible change policies, introduced recently to give you the confidence to book a cruise knowing that you can amend it with no penalty if circumstances change.