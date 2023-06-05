Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Cruise

Movie lovers, ahoy! TV network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has brought its annual cruise back for a 2020 sailing.
The 2020 cruise sails from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay (Disney's private island) from October 4 to 10, 2020. This charter will take over the 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy.
TCM 2020 cruise fares range from $1,990 to $13,090 per person, based on double occupancy, but several cabin categories (including the least and most expensive) have already sold out.
The lineup for the 2020 TCM cruise has not yet been announced, but it will be hosted by Ben Mankiewicz.
In 2019, headliners included multiple award winner (and Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient) Cicely Tyson; actress Diane Ladd; classic TV and movie star Mitzi Gaynor; movie critic Leonard Maltin and Randy Haberkamp, managing director of preservation and foundation programs for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Popular hosts of Turner Classic Movies including Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller joined Mankiewicz onboard.
Expect events such as classic film screenings on the ship's big screens and theaters, panel discussions, trivia, dancing, music and themed activities.
Get ready to be surrounded by fellow film lovers: this ship is going to be all movies, all the time, for the entire cruise. In fact, Disney cruise ships were chosen specifically because their theaters can accommodate high-quality video and audio screenings of films.
From behind-the-scenes stories through interactive panels to special presentations, the experience is described as a "classic movie paradise at sea."
While some movies might be kid-friendly, there are no movie selections specifically for children, so families with young ones might not be able to participate fully.
This cruise is meant for classic movie buffs who want to socialize with other movie lovers over panels and behind-the-scenes insight
This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.
Book the 2020 cruise at www.tcmcruise.com.
Check out pictures from the 2019 TCM Cruise.