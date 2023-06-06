If you've explored the waterways of Europe, how about setting your sights on United States river cruise? Mississippi River cruises are undoubtedly the best-known, conjuring images of traditional paddlewheelers, but there are other waterways to explore, too.

To help paint a clearer picture of what it's like to take a United States river cruise, Cruise Critic has put together a list of nine things you probably don't know about cruising on U.S. rivers.