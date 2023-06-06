Upcoming Cruise Ship Refurbishments

Carnival Cruise Line Prepping Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze

Ship: Carnival Venezia

Dates: June 2023

Details: Carnival Venezia will be the first ship to operate under the banner "Carnival Fun Italian Style." Originally launched as Costa Venezia in 2019, the ship is receiving a transformation to change it from a vessel that would cater to Chinese passengers to a more typical Carnival audience. The renamed 4,072-passenger vessel will sail year-round from New York in spring 2023.

Among the traditional Carnival venues that will be added in the refit: the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef's Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Guy's Burgers, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge. In the cabins, Carnival will add a new Terrazza space, which is similar to Havana cabins on other ships in the fleet. The cabins will also receive mini-bars and U.S. power outlets to cabins and a new bar featuring spritzes in the adult-only Serenity area on the top deck.

Ship: Carnival Firenze

Dates: 2024

Details: Carnival Firenze will be the second ship to operate under the banner "Carnival Fun Italian Style," and it's another former Costa ship, Costa Firenze. Expect the similar changes in drydock as Carnival Venezia, although details have not been announced yet.