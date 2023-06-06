Vaccines, Masks and Testing: What Cruise Lines Require Now (2022)

Ocean Cruise Lines

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers 18 years of age and over.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No - no exceptions.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of May 9, 2022, passengers are no longer required to provide proof of a negative antigen/PCR COVID-19 test in order to board.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are optional.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers need to be vaccinated.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Yes -- passengers must provide proof of a negative molecular-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation or a valid negative antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to embarkation.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Azamara

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of December 1, 2022, Azamara will allow unvaccinated passengers on European and Caribbean sailings. Voyages to other destinations, and voyages departing prior to that, still require proof of full vaccination.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? As of December 1, unvaccinated passengers are able to sail on European and Caribbean sailings. Children 12 and under are not required to be vaccinated.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? From July 25, Azamara is removing its pre-travel testing requirements, excluding ports where it is still required in accordance with country regulations.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No, except in ports where pre-testing is required.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Recommended but not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Carnival Cruise Line

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of September 6, 2022, passengers on voyages to Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia, plus voyages of 16 nights or longer, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All other departures after September 6 may be taken by both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.

Acceptable Vaccines: Carnival allows entry to anyone who has received mixed doses of FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, as of September 6, 2022, provided they have a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation, on voyages not scheduled to call on Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of September 6, fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be required to test prior to embarkation, on voyages under 16 nights in length. Unvaccinated passengers will be required to present proof of a negative antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No - pierside testing is no longer available as of August 4, 2022.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are recommended in crowded venues, but not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Celebrity Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Effective September 5, unvaccinated passengers can sail on most voyages from Europe and the U.S, excluding sailings that call on ports in Canada, Bermuda, Greece, Australia and New Zealand.

Acceptable Vaccines: Celebrity accepts passengers fully vaccinated if they have proof from CDC-recognized companies: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm. U.S.-Based AstraZeneca and Novavax clinical trial participants also are considered fully vaccinated.

Proof of Vaccination: Vaccination cards and electronic proof of vaccination are accepted.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, as of September 5, 2022, on most U.S. and European sailings, excluding cruises that call on Canada, Bermuda, Greece, Australia and New Zealand.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of September 5, pre-cruise testing is only required on sailings 10 nights and longer for fully vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated passengers are required to provide a negative test, and may use any commercially-available test, even if it is unsupervised.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Face masks are optional on board for all vaccinated passengers. Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated passengers, at all times indoors, except while eating or drinking.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Celestyal Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: In October, 2022, following Greek Public Health guidelines, the line removed all its COVID-19 vaccination, proof of COVID recovery and pre-departure testing requirements for all guests unless required by local regulations.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, all.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? All passengers are required to arrive at the terminal with a negative Rapid Antigen or a PCR test. Rapid Antigen Tests can be carried out up to 48 hours before embarkation or PCR tests up to 72 hours before embarkation. Celestyal Cruises has partnered with Bioiatriki which provides tests for just €10 per person at locations across Athens and Thessaloniki.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No, passengers must carry out the pre-arrival test.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks no longer mandatory.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes, including booster dose.

Costa Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: For sailings in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, non-immunized guests can travel as long as they can show a negative result from an antigen test (or an RT-PCR molecular test, if preferred) conducted in the 48 hours before boarding. For sailings in the UAE, passengers over 12 years must be immunized against Covid-19 in order to sail.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, though this varies by region (see above).

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? From October 8, all passengers under 5 or immunized against Covid-19 will no longer be required to take a pre-boarding antigen test for cruises in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No Onboard Testing: No longer required.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Face masks are optional.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Cunard

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers aged 16 and over must be fully vaccinated, including a booster shot if the intial doses of vaccine were over 270 days prior to sailing. Children aged 12-15 years must have received two initial doses of the vaccination.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, children aged 11 and under.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? From September 6, 2022 self-testing before travel changed from "mandatory" to "highly recommended" for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of cruises. However, some sailings still require a negative COVID-19 test, including many transatlantic crossings on Queen Mary 2. Cunard keeps a list of all voyages requiring proof of negative COVID-19 test here. Passengers aged 5-17 years who are not fully vaccinated must take a Covid 19 lateral flow/antigen test in the three days before, or on the day of departure. Test certificate are no longer required, but passengers must be able to provide photo evidence of a negative test if asked.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are optional for fully vaccinated passengers and recommended but not required for unvaccinated children.

Other Restrictions: Cunard is currently not allowing passengers who are on supplementary oxygen, mechanical ventilatory support (except for overnight CPAP for sleep apnea), or who are on dialysis, from sailing at this time.

Crew Vaccinated?: Ongoing.

Disney Cruise Line

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: From October 14, 2022, passengers are not required to show proof of vaccination status. (Beginning November 7, 2022, on Disney Magic).

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, unvaccinated passengers under the age of 12, provided they have taken a negative PCR test at their own expense prior to embarkation. From October 14, passengers will not be required to be vaccinated.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of October 14, 2022, fully vaccinated passengers aboard U.S. sailings of Disney Wonder, Dream, Fantasy and Wish will no longer need to provide a pre-departure COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated passengers aged 5 and over and over will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT or PCR, antigen NOT accepted) taken 1-2 days prior to departure.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Face coverings are optional.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Holland America Line

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Passengers on voyages 16 nights or over in length, or those that visit Canada, Greece or Australia, will need to be fully vaccinated as of September 6, 2022. Guests on sailings under 16 days in length will no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, on voyages under 16 days in length that do not visit Canada, Greece or Australia. Panama Canal cruises are excluded.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Fully vaccinated passengers on sailings under 16 days do not need to present a pre-arrival COVID-19 test. Passengers who are unvaccinated do, however, require a test, taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Pre-cruise testing is still required for voyages 16 days and above.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are recommended but not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Lindblad Expeditons

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers aged 5 and older must be vaccinated. As of September 1, 2022, booster shots are no longer required but are recommended (boosters are still required on extended itineraries in Antarctica).

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, passengers aged 4 and under.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Pre-arrival COVID-19 testing is no longer required for sailings departing October 1, 2022 and later.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? Yes, at Lindblad's expense. This will end for all voyages as of October 1, 2022.

Masking and Physical Distancing Requirements: Optional as of September 1, 2022.

Crew Vaccinated?: From the Lindblad website: "Lindblad Expeditions will also require all Crew to be vaccinated, with limited exception for individual Crew members who are unable to obtain vaccines due to limitations in their country of residence."

MSC Cruises (USA Departures Only)

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of October 1, 2022, all passengers are strongly encouraged, but not required, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Non-U.S. passengers should check travel requirements to enter the U.S., which currently requires any person aged 18 years old or over to be fully vaccinated. Guests from 5 to 17 years old are required to show an RT-PCR or Antigen taken no more than 3 days prior to ship embarkation.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Unvaccinated U.S. residents are permitted to sail on U.S. departures to the Caribbean and Bahamas only, in conjunction with a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT or Antigen)

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required?: For U.S. Residents, Pre-cruise testing is recommended, but not required for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated guests are still required to show proof of vaccination at embarkation. Unvaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation. Guests under the age of 2 are exempt from testing requirements. Non-U.S. Residents Over the Age of 2 are still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT or antigen) prior to embarkation.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are optional but recommended.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Norwegian Cruise Line

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Beginning October 4, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line will drop all vaccination requirements on its global sailings.

Acceptable Vaccines for U.S. Sailings: Norwegian accepts a mixed vaccination series consisting of doses from different manufacturers, as long as the series meets the following requirements: Must consist of at least two doses of vaccines that are fully approved or authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA or the World Health Organization. The 2 doses must be administered at least 28 days apart. The final dose must be completed at least 14 days before sailing.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, beginning October 4, 2022, globally.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of September 3, 2022, testing is not required for fully vaccinated passengers, and those aged 11 and under. Unvaccinated passengers 12 and up must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. These requirements end October 4, 2022.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: All masking requirements end October 4, 2022.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Oceania

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of September 3, 2022, passengers departing from most ports do not need to show proof of vaccination. Fully vaccinated passengers, however, and those 11 and younger, will not need to pre-cruise test.

Acceptable Vaccines for U.S. Sailings: Two administered doses/shots of AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sinopharm or Sinovac, etc; or a single shot of a single dose vaccination + 15 days equals fully vaccinated.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Beginning September 3, 2022, with a negative COVID test.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Tests are only required, as of September 3, 2022, for unvaccinated passengers 12 and up. Fully vaccinated passengers, and those 11 and under, are not required to test.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: None

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Paul Gauguin

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers aged 17 and over are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Those over 17 are required to have received the booster dose IF they received the initial two rounds more than nine months before the embarkation date. Passengers aged 12-16 are required to have had two doses.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, children 11 and under.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Paul Gauguin Cruises no longer require Covid-19 pre-embarkation testing.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are optional.

Crew Vaccinated:? Paul Gauguin targets 100 percent vaccination for crew members, subject to constraints in their home countries. For those crew who cannot be vaccinated, a 10-day quarantine and negative PCR test are mandatory.

Ponant

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Passengers aged 5 or over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. For the over 12s, this includes a booster dose where eligible.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, passengers aged under 5.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? No

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No, beginning September 9.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Recommended but not required as of September 9.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

P&O Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All guests aged 18 years and over need to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine a minimum of 14 days prior to travel. Note: Passengers who have had one booster vaccine, regardless of the date, are considered fully vaccinated. At this time, a second booster vaccination is not required.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, passengers aged under 17 (with testing).

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Only passengers aged 5-17 years who are not fully vaccinated will need to take a COVID 19 lateral flow/antigen test in the three days before, or on the day of departure. Passengers no longer need to provide a test certificate, but must be able to provide photo evidence of a negative test if asked Guests will also be asked to confirm the testing requirements have been met as part of the pre boarding health declaration at the cruise terminal. Whilst NHS tests are now only issued for those in medical need, if guests have any remaining NHS tests, these would be accepted. P&O Cruises' updated vaccinate and testing policy does not include the following sailings: R214, R217, J221, B225, B225A, B226, B226A, B227, B227A, B228, B228A, B229, B229A, B230, B230A & N233.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Recommended but not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Princess Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of September 6, unvaccinated passengers may sail (with pre-cruise testing) to all Princess destinations except where local regulations prohibit it, including voyages to Canada, Greece and Australia.

Acceptable Vaccines: Passengers can have two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Sinovac; one dose of Johnson & Johnson; or mixed doses of AstraZeneca with Moderna or Pfizer; and mixed doses of Pfizer and Moderna. In Europe, the line says guests will also be considered fully vaccinated if they receive one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca 14 days after a previous COVID infection, with a Digital COVID Certification of Vaccination.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, to most destinations excluding Canada, Greece and Australia, as of September 6. Passengers will need to present proof of a pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? As of September 6, 2022, only unvaccinated passengers and children under five will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than three days prior to embarkation, on voyages 15 days and under. Sailings 16 days and longer will still require passengers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This does not apply to cruises embarking in Canada, Greece or Australian sailings, nor to full Panama Canal transits, which still require proof of negative test at embarkation

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? Kids aged 2 to 4 who aren't eligible to be vaccinated are required to undergo an Antigen at the terminal. Kids under 2 years of age are not required to test.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are recommended, but not required in the vast majority of venues.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Regent Seven Seas

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of September 3, 2022, unvaccinated passengers may now sail with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Acceptable Vaccines for U.S. Sailings: Regent accepts a mixed vaccination series consisting of doses from different manufacturers, as long as the series meets the following requirements: Must consist of at least two doses of vaccines that are fully approved or authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA or the World Health Organization. The 2 doses must be administered at least 28 days apart. The final dose must be completed at least 14 days before sailing.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Beginning September 3, 2022, with proof of negative COVID-19 test.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Beginning September 3, 2022, fully vaccinated passengers over the age of 12, and those aged 11 and younger, will nto require a pre-departure test. Unvaccinated passengers 12 and over will need to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test, and pre-cruise tests may be required to embark in countries like Canada.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: None

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Royal Caribbean

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Beginning September 5, Royal Caribbean will welcome unvaccinated passengers on all sailings, excluding voyages sailing to or from Australia, Bermuda, Canada or Singapore. Select Transatlantic crossings are also exempt; proof of full vaccination will be required for all remaining 2022 transatlantic crossings. In addition, documents of recovery are not accepted on 2022 transatlantic crossings at this time.

What Vaccines Are Acceptable: Royal accepts a mixed vaccination series consisting of doses from different manufacturers, as long as it meets the following requirements: Must consist of at least two doses of vaccines that are fully approved or authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA or the World Health Organization. The 2 doses must be administered at least 28 days apart. The final dose must be completed at least 14 days before sailing.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, as of September 5, on all sailings excluding those starting, ending, or calling on ports in Australia, Bermuda, Canada or Singapore. Remaining 2022 transatlantic crossings are also excluded.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Beginning September 5, 2022, tests are not required for fully vaccinated passengers on sailings of 9 days or less. Unvaccinated passengers must provide a negative COVID-19 test using any commerically-available test, whether supervised or unsupervised.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are no longer required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Seabourn

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Passengers on voyages over 16 nights in length, or those that visit Canada, Greece or Australia, will need to be fully vaccinated as of September 6, 2022. Guests on sailings under 16 days in length will no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, on voyages under 16 days in length that do not visit Canada, Greece or Australia.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Fully vaccinated passengers on sailings under 16 days do not need to present a pre-arrival COVID-19 test. Passengers who are unvaccinated do, however, require a test, taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Pre-cruise testing is still required for voyages 16 days and above.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are recommended but not required.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes.

Sea Dream Yacht Club

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: As of September 2022, vaccination is recommended but not required.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, as of September 2022.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? No longer required.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No longer required.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: No.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes - vaccinated and boosted.

Silversea

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Beginning September 5, Silversea will welcome unvaccinated passengers on all sailings, excluding voyages sailing to or from destinations that still require a vaccine, including Australia, Canada and Greece.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, of September 5, on all sailings excluding those starting, ending, or calling on ports in Australia, Canada or Greece.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Beginning September 5, 2022, tests are not required for fully vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated passengers aged 3 and over must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of embarkation.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Mask wearing is at the passenger’s discretion, with the exception of the casino, the theatre, and during muster drills where masks remain mandatory.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Star Clippers

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers are welcomed as of November 5 (Royal Clipper), November 19 (Star Clipper) and November 26 (Star Flyer).

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes -- see above.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Unvaccinated passengers must provide a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure, or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Fully vaccinated passengers must present proof of vaccination to waive the testing requirements.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: None

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Tauck

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers over the age of 12 must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. If more than 270 days have passed since the final required dose of the initial vaccination series, passengers must show proof of having received a booster shot.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes, vaccination is not required for passengers under 12; however, they must present a negative PCR test taken within three days of departing for their Tauck trip.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Yes, unvaccinated passengers (under 12s) must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 3-days, or an antigen test taken within 2-days, of departure.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? Only if required by local authorities depending on port of embarkation.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Depends on the destination.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

UnCruise Adventures

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster shot.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Uncruise Adventures requests passengers test before arrival, but this remains at the passenger’s discretion.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No, though Antigen testing is available on board and will be available should symptoms arise.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Yes, masks have been reintroduced in all public areas outside of cabins.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

American Queen Voyages

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers, with no exceptions, need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Pre-Cruise Covid-19 testing is no longer required.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are not required onboard, unless mandated by governments and municipalities.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Viking Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Viking's current ocean and river cruise offerings are, for now, strictly for fully vaccinated passengers only.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Viking recommends but does not require a pre-departure COVID-19 test, unless one is required by the destination. As of June 10, 2022, select ocean voyages on Viking Orion and expedition voyages on the Viking Octantis in the U.S. and Canada will continue to require a pre-departure COVID-19 test.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No longer required.

Onboard Testing: No longer required.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Face masks are optional.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes

Virgin Voyages

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: Virgin Voyages no longer require passengers to be vaccinated.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? Yes.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Unvaccinated ‘sailors’ are required to bring a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, or at the terminal for a fee of $75 on their embarkation date.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? Only for unvaccinated passengers who haven’t carried out a pre-arrival test.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Yes.

Windstar Cruises

Who Needs to Be Vaccinated: All passengers sailing aboard Windstar's ships will still need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to set sail.

Are Any Unvaccinated Passengers Able to Sail? No. No exceptions will be made to the vaccination policy.

Is A Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Test Required? Beginning September 6, 2022, passengers on all sailings (excluding those calling on Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand) will no longer need a COVID-19 test. Proof of full vaccination will still be required.

Is A Pierside, Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Test Required? No.

Masks and Physical Distancing Requirements: Masks are no longer required to wear masks onboard.

Crew Vaccinated?: Yes