Vancouver Cruise Terminal Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Vancouver Cruise Terminal:

From the U.S./Canada Border (North on I-5/BC-99):

Enter Canada at the border via I-5 north, which becomes BC-99. Continue on BC-99 north to Vancouver and cross the Oak Street Bridge. Turn left on 49th Avenue. Turn right on Granville Street and cross the Granville Street Bridge.

Take the Seymour Street exit. Follow Seymour Street to West Cordova Street. Turn left on West Cordova Street. Turn right on Howe Street to arrive at Canada Place Cruise Terminal.

From the North (BC-99 South):

Take BC-999 south to cross the Lions Gate Bridge. After Stanley Park, BC-99 will turn into W. Georgia Street. Continue south for four blocks and stay left at the fork after Cardero Street to take W. Pender Street/BC-1A/7A. Turn left at Burrard Street, which will dead-end at Canada Place/ W. Waterfront Road.

The Canada Place cruise terminal will be on your left immediately after making a right onto Canada Place.

From the East (via the Trans-Canada Highway/Hwy1):

Take Exit 25 on Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 W. towards McGill Street. Turn left on N. Nanaimo Street and right on Dundas Street. Continue on Powell Street, which will turn into Water Street at Maple Tree Square. Make a slight right onto W. Cordova Street and turn right onto Howe Street for one block to arrive at the Vancouver cruise terminal.