What to See: Mexico and Central America

Panama City, Panama

Included excursion: Panama City is a study in contrasts. As a big financial center, it’s the Miami of Central America. But it’s also a colonial city with narrow cobblestone streets and the atmospheric ambience of Old Panama. After docking in Puerto Balboa, about 15 minutes from Panama City, the ship offers a driving tour of the city that features three fascinating stops.

The first is the Frank Gehry-designed BioMuseo, a natural history museum that showcases the rich biodiversity that developed in Panama, a unique land bridge between continents. Resembling multicolored cutouts from the exterior, the museum celebrates Panama’s natural wonders and the interconnectedness of all species. It stands guard at the entrance to the Panama Canal.

Next comes the Mi Pueblito crafts market on Ancon Hill in Panama City. It resembles a small village with plazas, a church and fountains. Vendors sell jewelry and handicrafts made by the indigenous communities along the Caribbean and in the interior of the country — from the Guna Yala (formerly known as San Blas) to the Emberá regions.

The final stop is in Old Panama City’s Casco Antiguo, the Spanish colonial sector re-built in 1673 after Old Panama was sacked and burned. Dotted with historic churches, palaces and residences, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The restored, centuries-old buildings have been transformed into open-air restaurants, hip pubs and bars, and live music venues — making the neighborhood one of the hottest in the city.

Premium excursions: Two premium tours offer a deeper dive into Panamanian culture. The first option takes guests to an indigenous Emberá village near Gatun Lake, traveling first by motorcoach and then by canoe, which is the only way to access it. Villagers welcome the group with music and dancing, followed by lunch of local food served in their thatched huts deep in the jungle.

A second option is a hands-on, ocean-to-table culinary experience. At the Mercado de Mariscos seafood market, guests follow a local Panamanian chef as he buys just-caught fish from the fishermen. Then he takes guests to his restaurant where he turns it into ceviche, a local specialty of raw marinated fish, for all to enjoy.

Fun fact: Panama is the only place in the world where you can see the sun rise on the Pacific and set on the Atlantic.

Golfito, Costa Rica

Included excursion: With more than 500,000 animal species, 9,000 types of plants, 800 species of ferns and 12 different microclimates, Costa Rica is a nature-lover’s paradise. Some of that famous wilderness is visible around tiny Golfito, the southernmost port on the country’s Pacific Coast. A last-frontier region little visited by tourists, it has some of the tallest rainforests in Central America. Today, cruise guests can learn about the history and culture of the region at an exclusive lecture at the University of Costa Rica branch located here. In addition, a local market set up on campus will offer an expression of indigenous Boruca culture via food, music and craft artisans, such as mask makers.

Premium excursions: The premium tours focus on the abundant tropical produce of the region. One unveils the traditional style of harvesting and processing cacao and coconut. Follow the process of toasting, peeling and grinding the cocoa seeds to making great organic chocolate on a local farm. Learn how to use all parts of the coconut and sample its fresh milk and flesh.

The other tour explores botanical medicine in a tropical garden. Guided by a local botanist, you’ll help make medicinal pastes, balms and herbal remedies sourced from the garden. Learn about the various uses of plants, flowers, herbs and roots, and enjoy the smells and sights of this tropical paradise.

Fun fact: Golfito was once the headquarters of the United Fruit Company.

Valladolid, Yucatan, Mexico

**Included excursions: **Maya culture, archaeological ruins and history make the Yucatan Peninsula an incomparable destination. And they come alive dramatically at Valladolid, a Spanish colonial city that serves as a jumping-off point for the nearby Maya ruins of Chichen Itza and Ek Balam. This two-day stop features exclusive visits to Ek Balam, a centuries-old Maya site known for the intricate design motifs on its temples, palaces and pyramid, and to the world-famous ruins of Chichen Itza, where you can watch the sun rise over the Temple of Kukulcan, a step-pyramid also called El Castillo. Talk about a wow moment!

In between, you overnight at the Mayaland Hotel and Bungalows, located within walking distance of the iconic El Castillo as well as the Sacred Cenote, a revered natural sinkhole. The two days end with a city tour of Valladolid, a UNESCO World Heritage Site filled with beautiful pastel buildings and old historic churches.

Premium excursion: Watch the sun set over the 1,500-year-old ruins of Chichen Itza as a dramatic light-and-sound show projected onto its main pyramid, El Castillo, tells the story of the Yucatec Maya. It’s a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

Fun facts: Chichen Itza is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. During the spring and autumn equinox, the sun’s rays create a shadow across El Castillo that resembles a serpent slithering down the staircase.