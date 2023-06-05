Interested in experiencing MedallionClass cruising on Princess? Currently, Caribbean Princess, Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Crown Princess are offering OceanMedallion. Other ships gaining MedallionClass in 2019 include Sky Princess, the line’s newest vessel (October 12). In 2020, additions will include Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16) and Island Princess (December 20).

