Wave Season Checklist: Be Prepared to Get the Best Cruise Deal

The days are getting shorter, the weather cooler and this year's travel plans are finished -- so your thoughts naturally turn to next year's cruise vacation. Maybe this is the year you try your first cruise or perhaps you've taken annual vacations at sea for years. Either way, you're going to set sail, and you want to get the best deal out there.

Lucky for you, Wave Season runs January through March, and is a time when both cruise lines and travel agencies put out extra-value deals. Even luckier for you, the cruise lines have not been waiting for Wave to bundle free perks into their fares or offer some of their best prices. But if you want to be able to hop on an awesome deal the minute you see it, before it disappears or your preferred cabins sell out, you need to do your homework first.

If you want to be prepared to get the best deal this winter, check out this checklist (written in order of what you need to do first) and get all your ducks in a row. That way, you'll be ready when the perfect offer is announced to book a cruise quickly and get the most bang for your buck.