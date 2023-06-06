We Want to Know: What Does Cruising Mean to You? Send us A Brief Video and You May Be Featured in a Cruise Critic Video

Over the past few months, with cruising paused and travelers around the globe staying home to help control the spread of COVID-19, we've had a chance to focus on what's most important in our lives: health, family, friends -- just to name a few.

While we're unable to currently sail, we've loved reading the incredible memories our members have been sharing on our community forums -- from the best places they've cruised and their favorite cruise experiences, to flashbacks of first-ever cruises and where they hope to sail next.

And we'd love to hear even more from you.

We're working with our cruise industry partners to create a video filled with memories from our Cruise Critic members sharing what they love most about cruising.

Want to be a part of the project? Submit a 20-30 second high-resolution video answering one (or more) of the following questions:

What are one or more of your favorite things about cruising?

What is your favorite cruise memory?

What do you miss most about cruising?

What are you most looking forward to about returning to sea?

We'll pick some of our favorite submissions to include in an upcoming video that will be promoted (via social media, e-mail, etc.) by Cruise Critic and others – including the chance being promoted by cruise lines and other industry voices.

Some additional guidelines for submission:

Please intro your video by providing your full name (and proper spelling), town/state/country of residence and number of cruises you've taken (this information doesn't count towards the 20-30 second video length -- after providing these details, please pause five seconds before recording your 20-30 second taped answers)

For videos captured by smart phone, please turn phones sideways to record the video horizontally/in landscape (not vertically/portrait). We'll be unable to use vertical images.

Please refrain from naming specific cruise lines -- we'd love your thoughts on the overarching cruise experience.

To ensure your video is high resolution, please follow these simple steps.

If you have any photos that help to complement your answers, please do share with proper credit attribution. By submitting photos, you acknowledge that you own the images and are legally able to share with third-parties.

Videos can be submitted here: https://www.dropbox.com/request/QBDmeKyVky0nV9ddABHU

Deadline for video submissions is Monday, July 6, 2020. Please submit videos by 11:59 pm PT on July 6.

Please Note: By submitting a video, you agree to allow your video and likeness to be promoted by Cruise Critic and/or other third parties.

Information and data ("personal data") which is provided by you through video and photo submission will be held by Cruise Critic and the video production team at LDWW, and may be used by Cruise Critic, LDWW and their service providers, network operators, suppliers and contractors for the purposes of creating and promoting this video. Further details of how any personal data will be used are set out below and in our Privacy Notice at https://www.cruisecritic.com/about-us/privacy-policy/, and you agree to this use of your personal data when you participate in this promotion.