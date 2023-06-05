April cruises can transport you to warm spots across the globe. The northern hemisphere is bursting out of the last chills of early spring just as the southern hemisphere dives deeper into fall. Both present some of the best cruising weather you'll find all year. If you've suffered through a soggy, cold winter, it may be time to find your April warm cruise destination.

What are the warmest places to cruise in April? We searched the globe again for the best cruise ports for warming your heart and body in April. We found a couple of destinations that are easy to cruise to, even on short notice. We also found one destination you may have overlooked during other months of the year -- but it's a popular and affordable option in April. We also found an exotic destination you may not know you can even cruise to. It's one you'll definitely want to add to your April bucket list.

Ready to get comfy? Here's our list of the warmest places to cruise to in April.