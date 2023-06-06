Corkage Fees: How Much Will You Pay and When on Your Cruise?

In most cases, you're only charged when you wish to consume the wine outside your cabin. Many lines waive the corkage fee for wine and Champagne pre-cruise purchases and gifts delivered to cabins by travel agents -- even if you bring the bottle to a restaurant. Purchases you make yourself from the cruise line’s website will also not involve a corkage fee.

MSC Cruises is the only mainstream line that does not allow passengers to bring their own wine or Champagne onboard; therefore, corkage fees do not apply.

Check out our breakdown of cruise line alcohol policies for more information on alcohol consumption on cruises, such as drinking ages on cruises, what bars and lounges you should check out onboard each cruise line and even how to snag free drinks.

Your cruise contract (usually emailed to you near your sailing date) will contain the corkage fee details, but we did some digging through those for you to make your cruise planning and budgeting easier.

Below is a breakdown of corkage fees (per bottle) for the cruise lines that enforce them. Note that most luxury cruise lines do not charge corkage fees. Because these are subject to change, we used the following scale:

$= up to $10; $$= $11-15; $$$= $16-20; $$$$= $21-25; $$$$$= $26 and up