A corkage fee is a surcharge that cruise lines impose when a passenger consumes a bottle of wine or Champagne they brought onboard. Cruise lines generally allow passengers to bring at least one 750 mL bottle at embarkation to enjoy in a restaurant or bar, or in the privacy of their own cabin. Most lines prefer these to be in your carry-on luggage.
Bringing alcohol other than wine onboard is only allowed by a few cruise lines. For example, the Royal Caribbean corkage fee and alcohol policy specifically forbid beer or hard liquor. British cruise line P&O Cruises allows beer and spirits in limited quantities but charges a cork fee for both.
In most cases, you're only charged when you wish to consume the wine outside your cabin. Many lines waive the corkage fee for wine and Champagne pre-cruise purchases and gifts delivered to cabins by travel agents -- even if you bring the bottle to a restaurant. Purchases you make yourself from the cruise line’s website will also not involve a corkage fee.
MSC Cruises is the only mainstream line that does not allow passengers to bring their own wine or Champagne onboard; therefore, corkage fees do not apply.
Your cruise contract (usually emailed to you near your sailing date) will contain the corkage fee details, but we did some digging through those for you to make your cruise planning and budgeting easier.
Below is a breakdown of corkage fees (per bottle) for the cruise lines that enforce them. Note that most luxury cruise lines do not charge corkage fees. Because these are subject to change, we used the following scale:
$= up to $10; $$= $11-15; $$$= $16-20; $$$$= $21-25; $$$$$= $26 and up
Where the Azamara Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants and bars; in-cabin is free on Azamara Cruises.
Limit for Azamara Cruises Corkage Fee: There is no limit to the number of bottles passengers can bring onboard.
Where the Carnival Cruise Line Corkage Fee Applies: Main dining room, steakhouse and bars; in-cabin consumption is free on Carnival Cruise Line.
Limit for the Carnival Corkage Fee: One bottle is permitted per passenger of legal drinking age.
Where the Celebrity Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants and bars; in-cabin consumption is free; no corkage fee applies if classic or premium beverage packages have been purchased aboard Celebrity Cruises.
Limit for the Celebrity Corkage Fee: Two bottles are allowed per guest of legal drinking age.
Where the Cunard Line Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants, bars and lounges; in-cabin consumption is free on Cunard Line.
Limit for the Cunard Line Corkage Fee: One 750 mL bottle is permitted per passenger of legal drinking age.
Where the Disney Cruise Line Corkage Fee Applies: Dining rooms (passengers are not permitted to bring their own bottles to any lounge or public area); in-cabin consumption is free on Disney Cruise Line.
Limit for the Disney Corkage Fee: Two bottles is the limit per passenger of legal drinking age.
Where the Holland America Line Corkage Fee Applies: No exceptions for where the corking fee applies on Holland America.
Limit for the Holland America Line Corkage Fee: No specific limits are stated, but the line reserves the right to remove quantities it deems excessive (presumably based on the length of your cruise). Wine purchased on company-sponsored wine-tasting shore excursions are exempt from the corkage fee.
Where the Norwegian Cruise Line Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants, public areas and in staterooms on Norwegian Cruise Line.
Limit for the Norwegian Corkage Fee: There is no limit to the number of bottles passengers can bring onboard for a 750 mL bottle; the corking fee is $$$$$ for a 1,500 mL bottle.
*Note: Corkage fees are charged at embarkation. For passengers who do not wish to pay the corkage fee, bottles will be stored onboard and returned at the end of the cruise. *
Where the Oceania Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: The dining room and public areas; in-cabin consumption is free aboard Ocean Cruises.
Limit for the Oceania Corkage Fee: Six bottles are allowed per cabin; 60 bottles are allowed in total during the duration of a full world cruise.
Where the P&O Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: The dining room, bars and lounges; in-cabin consumption is free.
Limit for the P&O Cruises Corkage Fee: One liter of wine, Champagne, beer, spirits or liquors per guest of legal drinking age. Additional bottles will be stored onboard until the last day of the cruise.
Bottles purchased or gifted through the cruise line are exempt, but the gift card should be presented if the bottle is consumed in public spaces to avoid the corkage fee.
Where the Princess Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants and bars; in-cabin consumption is free for the first bottle per guest only on Princess Cruises.
Limit for the Princess Cruises Corkage Fee: One bottle per adult (additional bottles can be brought onboard but will incur a corkage fee, regardless of where they're consumed); wine in quantities deemed by the cruise line to be excessive may be refused.
Note: Corkage fees for additional bottles are charged at embarkation. For passengers who do not wish to pay the corkage fee, bottles will be stored onboard and returned at the end of the cruise.
Where the Royal Caribbean Corkage Fee Applies: Restaurants, bars and lounges; in-cabin consumption is free.
Limit for the Royal Caribbean Corkage Fee: Two bottles per cabin with at least one guest of legal drinking age.
Where the Windstar Cruises Corkage Fee Applies: The dining room and bars; in-cabin consumption is free on Windstar Cruises.
Limit for the Windstar Corkage Fee: Two bottles per cabin for cruises seven nights or less; three bottles per cabin for cruises longer than seven nights.