What is a Cruise and Stay Holiday?

Where are the most popular places?

Barcelona

The Catalan capital is the most visited city in Spain, and for good reason -- it really does have it all, including incredible architecture, a fantastic beach, great shopping, lively nightlife and an atmospheric Gothic Quarter. All of this combined makes Barcelona the perfect place for a city/beach break tagged onto a Mediterranean or Canary Island cruise -- look at Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line and Cunard. Rome, Venice and Palma are other popular pre- or post-cruise city stops in the Med.

New York

Transatlantic cruises to New York typically include a hotel stay in the city -- there's no way you're going to make the seven-day crossing and not stay to explore the Big Apple when you get there! Cunard is the queen of Southampton to NYC cruises, and will arrange a stay in one of their selected New York hotels for as many days as you like. Niagara Falls is a popular add on to the classic transatlantic cruise, and Cunard has a 12-night package available that includes three nights in New York, the AMTRAK rail journey to New York, and two nights in Niagara Falls.

For those who prefer to fly, a New York mini-break fits well with a cruise of the southern Caribbean. Royal Caribbean has a 14-night cruise from Cape Liberty (New York) that takes in Bermuda, Curacao, Aruba, Cozumel and more.

Orlando

Seven-night stays in Orlando are popular with families and thrill-seekers looking to experience the theme parks and waterparks that can be found roughly an hours drive from port. Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line are four big lines that run cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean islands, with stops including the Bahamas (several lines have their own private islands here), Grand Turk, Aruba, Cozumel and Antigua.

Miami

Miami is another Florida favourite for Caribbean cruise and stay holidays. All the major lines including Royal, Norwegian and Carnival offer Caribbean or Bahamas cruises from Miami, making a mini-break in this beachfront cruise capital a must. And note that U.K. flight times are such that you will need to factor in a pre-cruise stay somewhere in the Miami area, as you will not be able to get to your ship that day.

Caribbean Islands

Alternatively, some prefer to spend their extra days relaxing on the Caribbean islands. Barbados is a major departure port for Caribbean cruises, and the ideal place to spend a few days chilling out after your outbound flight. Virgin is just one tour operator with fly, cruise and stay Barbados packages, offering a variety of Caribbean cruise ship options from Carnival family-friendly megaships to Star Clippers sail boats and luxury Silversea ships.

Dubai

Those cruising the Middle East are going to be tempted by a stay in Dubai, where incredible record-breaking sights, attractions, shopping and architecture, and pristine white sand beaches, offer the best of both city and beach vibes. P&O Cruises offers several Middle Eastern cruise itineraries, with the option to include hotel stays in Dubai, plus a pre- or post-cruise Arabian Treasures Tour including a selection of the city's most popular experiences. Middle Eastern cruises are also popular with the smaller luxury lines such as Azamara, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Silversea, all of which offer add-on hotel stays and land tours.

Sydney

Sydney is impossible to do justice to in just a day trip. P&O Cruises epic 25-night Sydney to Singapore cruise is the perfect choice for those who want to combine Australia and Asia -- it takes in the Great Barrier Reef, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Vietnam, and can be bookended with hotel stays in Sydney and Singapore. Another good option for those wanting to explore Australia is the Princess cruise tour programme, which features holidays that are half cruise and half guided land tour -- ideal for seeing those key in-land attractions. The 18-day Ultimate Australia itinerary takes in Sydney, Ayers Rock, Darwin and Port Douglas, before transferring to the ship to cruise to Tasmania and New Zealand.