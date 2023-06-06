What Is Marvel Day at Sea?

Disney bought Marvel Entertainment and all its breakout franchises both in print and onscreen such as Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of The Avengers back in 2009 and have been incorporating the beloved superheroes into their theme parks, resorts and, yes, Disney Cruise Line's very own cruise ships ever since.

Female superhero Captain Marvel joined the team in 2019, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) similarly expanded on its girl power when Shuri became the new Black Panther in 2022

And although it does not host Marvel Day at Sea, Disney's latest cruise ship, Disney Wish, even showcases the fully-themed Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

Exclusively available on select sailings aboard Disney Dream, Marvel Day at Sea is a daylong celebration of the characters, with activities that run from morning until night.

What we like best about Marvel Day at Sea is that there are so many activities, with things for kids of all ages, as well as adults. We also like the complete takeover of the ship -- you'll hear moody action film scores playing throughout the atrium and spilling into cabin corridors. And finally, we appreciate that there are quiet activities for the comic-loving introverts to chill out and simply read vintage issues or draw.

Our advice: Plan ahead for all of the fun to be had, and don’t forget to bring your costume with you if you enjoy cosplay among fellow fans.