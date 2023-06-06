What Is Norwegian's Freestyle Daily?

Freestyle Daily is Norwegian Cruise Line's daily onboard newsletter, which passengers receive each night for the next day's events.

These newsletters are a guide to everything that is happening onboard and in port. Freestyle Daily is an exhaustive source of information, including a complete hour-by-hour schedule of activities and events on the ship and shore excursion options for each port. It also includes opening and closing times plus other information about every dining venue, lounge and bar, and other onboard facilities.

The Freestyle Daily contains lists of select onboard activities and events, with brief descriptions of each, as well as information on dedicated children's programming. A separate list outlines the times and locations of all of the live musical performances occurring on each ship throughout the day.

The newsletter features a description of each day's port-of-call, including the weather forecast and sunrise and sunset times along with the anticipated arrival and all-aboard times. Contact information for the port agent in each destination is also listed.

Any special onboard offers and discounts that are available each day -- including the featured "drink of the day" and its cost -- will appear in the Freestyle Daily.

Norwegian's Freestyle Daily Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.