What Is the Biggest Celebrity Ship?

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Celebrity Cruises' largest ship is also its most unique and certainly its most contemporary. The 129,500-ton, 1,004-foot-long Celebrity Edge doesn't compare in size to cruising's behemoths, but it does offer innovative accommodations and amenities for as many as 2,918 passengers. It has outside cabins with floor-to-ceiling windows that can convert to traditional balconies at the push of a button, sophisticated bars that serve high-end craft cocktails, more than 15 dining venues, a high-tech theater and several unique lounge spaces -- including Eden, which boasts a design based on the Fibonacci Sequence.

Updated January 08, 2020
