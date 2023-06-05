What Is the Biggest MSC Ship?

At 171,598 tons and 1,036 feet long, MSC Meraviglia is the fifth-largest cruise ship in the world and the largest for MSC Cruises. It can house 4,475 passengers at double occupancy and has a maximum passenger capacity of more than 5,000. The ship boasts impressive amenities and activities, including a Cirque du Soleil at sea. Unlike the line's other ships, it's geared toward North Americans, with English spoken as the primary language onboard. Meraviglia also features the line's first American-style steakhouse. There are plenty of options for cruisers among the restaurants, bars, lounges, theater shows and pool areas onboard.