What Is the Carnival Fun Times?

Carnival Fun Times is Carnival Cruise Lines' onboard newsletter, distributed each evening to inform passengers about the next day's events.

These newsletters are a guide to everything that is happening on the cruise, including activities, special events, shows, contests and more. They also highlight in-port options as well as dining or shopping specials available that day.

Each Fun Times features a detailed hour-by-hour schedule of everything happening on the ship, including children's programming and dining options. Each day's newsletter also includes essential and emergency information, such as medical contacts, opening and closing times for all of the ship's facilities and information about onboard services. It even features the in-cabin TV schedule.

Carnival Fun Times Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.