What Is the Holland America Daily Program, When and Where?

When and Where is the Holland America daily program newsletter, which passengers receive at night for the next day's events and schedule.

When and Where is a guide to cruise activities and information. It features an hour-by-hour schedule of onboard activities, as well as the times and locations of every live musical performance throughout the ship. Holland America also lists the fee amount for any activity that is not included in your cruise fare.

In the newsletter, you'll find a list of each onboard dining venue and its associated seating times and surcharges, where applicable. Additionally, there are descriptions of the onboard shops and a list of any special offers and discounts that may be available that day.

The newsletter also includes any announcements or important information passengers should know before disembarking the ship in port, the weather forecast for each day and the dress code for the evening. On port days, the ship's anticipated arrival time and the time of the last tender back to the ship are also listed.

Passengers should pay special attention to the legend that appears just above the daily schedule. The symbols represent the cruise line's various partners and are used to identify onboard enrichment programs associated with them, such as America's Test Kitchen cooking demos and digital workshops with Windows.

Holland America's When and Where Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.