What Is the Largest Princess Ship?

Though they don't rival cruising's newest ships in size or amenities, Royal Princess and Regal Princess are Princess Cruises' largest ships. The 141,000-ton, 1,083-foot-long ships were refurbished in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and now boast a more modern design while still maintaining a traditional cruise feel. The ships share many of the same amenities and activities, like the SkyWalk and Chef's Table Lumiere restaurant. Royal Princess can accommodate more passengers than Regal Princess, however -- 3,600 to Regal's 3,560.