What Is the VeriFly App?

The app is used in the aviation and travel industry (American Airlines, Alaska, Iberia and British Airways are a few of the carriers that use it, along with other oneworld Carriers) to streamline the documentation process needed for passengers to check in for their flights. Using that same technology for documentation checks for cruises only makes sense.

VeriFly is an app developed by Daon that lets users digitally store their vaccine and testing records. The VeriFly app tracks the health requirements of participating destinations and travel providers.

The app then allows travelers to access and download the required documentation and to create digital health passes that can be quickly scanned by participating airlines, cruise lines, hotel destinations and others who are part of the network.

Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America and Viking all have partnerships with the company to allow guests to use the app to speed up check-in, which Carnival said can cut in the time it takes for passengers to embark successfully in half.

"VeriFly helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone," said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy. "Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFly."

