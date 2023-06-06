Cruise clothing is the subject of countless questions. What exactly is a cocktail dress code or smart casual for women? And what exactly does your cruise line consider formal enough for your formal night dress code? Few issues create as much confusion among cruisers as what they are allowed to wear onboard, especially the when and where of it all.
Cruise line dress codes run the gamut from hyper casual to elegant (and don't forget White nights, of course). For example: You may be surprised to learn that high-end Viking Ocean Cruises dress code is closer to Norwegian Cruises' dress code than to Seabourn's. Or that Royal Caribbean's dress code may be enforced differently from ship to ship.
If you're wondering what cruise clothing to pack for your holiday at sea, here's how each major cruise line would like you to dress. Once you've made it onboard, it's important to know that most cruise lines reiterate the dress codes for specific times and venues in each day's newsletter.
Ambassador Cruise Line takes a similar approach to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and the former Cruise & Maritime Voyages. Comfort is important with casual cruise clothing encouraged during the day.
At night, the line operates a Smart or Formal dress code. On the line's scheduled Formal nights, men are asked to wear a dinner jacket, although a lounge suit is quite acceptable. Cruise clothing for women leans towards a cocktail dress code, so cocktail dresses, a smart trouser suit or two piece. Smart requires a suit or smart jacket and trousers, with or without a tie, for men, and cocktail dress, trouser suits and stylish co-ordinates for women.
Occasionally, there's also a Casual recommendation for evenings spent in port or when a special event such as a deck party take place. On these nights, it is entirely up to the passenger what they wear.
Number of Formal Nights: Two formal, or "Ambassador" nights per cruise.
Nightly Casual Option: The line's buffet restaurants are open all-day for passengers who prefer more casual dress.
Azamara Cruises' dress code is resort casual. Acceptable cruise clothing includes sportswear, collared shirts, trousers and jackets (if desired, but not required) for men and sportswear, casual dresses, or skirts and trousers with blouses or knit tops for women. Regular, but not torn or distressed jeans, are fine.
No bare feet, vest tops, caps, bathing suits or shorts are allowed in the dining room or speciality restaurants. In the casual Windows Cafe buffet, the only requirements are footwear and a cover-up or shirt. Though not part of the official Azamara dress code, conservative clothing for port activities that involve museums, restaurants, and religious sites is recommended.
Number of Azamara Cruises Formal Nights: There are no official formal nights on Azamara Cruises. The line says, "Formal eveningwear is not expected nor required. If you prefer to dress more formally, you are welcome to do so."
Nightly Casual Option on Azamara Cruises: All restaurants are resort casual in Azamara's fleet, but Windows Cafe (the buffet) allows for an even more relaxed option.
Carnival's dress code for evening is typically cruise casual, but on one or two nights during the voyage cruise elegant eveningwear is suggested. On cruise casual nights, the line recommends trousers, khakis, jeans, long dress shorts and collared sport shirts for men, and casual dresses or skirts, trousers, capri pants, dress shorts and jeans with blouses for women.
Cruise elegant on Carnival Cruises means dress trousers, dress shirts for men and cocktail dresses, trouser suits and elegant skirts and blouses for women. On elegant nights, Carnival's dress code leans a bit more formal. You'll see suits and ties, tuxedos or evening gowns, but don't have to go so formal yourself.
Shorts (including cutoff jeans), T-shirts, sportswear, flip-flops, bathing suits, caps and men's sleeveless shirts are never permitted in the main dining room or speciality restaurants during dinner.
Exactly how strict is Carnival's dress code? The answer is that it is far more likely to be enforced in speciality restaurants than in other venues. You may also find that the shorter the cruise, the less formal even formal night becomes onboard. Where the ship sails may also play a role in how passengers tend to dress. For example, the overall dress code on Carnival Legend sailing a Canada/New England itinerary is more likely to be dressier than a three-day getaway cruise from Sydney on Carnival Splendor. Similarly, casual clothing is the norm onboard Carnival Freedom and Carnival Pride on shorter sailings to the Bahamas or Caribbean, but the gowns become more prevalent when both of these ships do longer sailings through the Panama Canal.
Number of Carnival Cruise Formal Nights: Carnival hosts two elegant nights for cruise lasting six nights or longer. There's one on shorter cruises.
Nightly Casual Option on Carnival Cruise: For those not wanting to dress up on their Carnival cruise, the Lido Restaurant is open nightly and maintains a casual dress code.
On most nights, Celebrity's dinner dress code is smart casual, meaning polo shirts and trousers for men and skirts or trousers with blouses (or casual dresses). Jeans are also acceptable cruise clothing. If you're still struggling, think office casual.
The so-called evening chic dress code on Celebrity Cruises matches the line's newest Edge Class ships. Suggested attire on these nights is dressier, and formalwear (including jackets and ties for men) is welcomed but not required. This might include trousers with a dress shirt or sweater for men -- with an optional sports coat or blazer -- or cocktail dresses or skirts or trousers with an elegant top for women.
T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, vest tops, caps and pool wear are not allowed in the main or speciality restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed during evening hours. Even if you're sailing on Celebrity's slightly older ships, dress codes on ships like Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Equinox, or Celebrity Eclipse are still a bit classier than on Carnival or Royal Caribbean.
Number of Celebrity Cruises Formal Nights: There are no official formal nights on Celebrity Cruises, but cruises of six nights or less have one evening chic night, while those of seven nights or longer have two.
Nightly Casual Option on Celebrity Cruises: Casual cruise clothing is always acceptable at the Lido deck buffet or poolside snack bar.
The dress code onboard Costa Cruise Line's ships is overall casual. Most nights are informal, with resort wear appropriate. A jacket is not required for men.
On formal nights, men might wear suits, while women can don cocktail dress code (cocktail dresses), though elegant resort wear is also acceptable cruise clothing. Costa also also hosts various special theme nights Those may include a white night, when passengers are requested to wear all-white clothing, a masquerade party at which masks are encouraged, as well as an Italian-themed evening (yes, you'll want to wear red, white and green clothing).
In restaurants, the cruise line asks passengers to not wear beach attire such as shorts, sarongs or flip-flops.
Number of Costa Cruises Formal Nights: On Costa sailings of six nights or less, there is one formal night on the sailing. Two formal nights are standard on seven-night sailings.
Nightly Casual Option on Costa Cruises: For diners wishing for an even more relaxed vibe, a nightly buffet is offered, where casual attire rules.
Come evenings, the Cunard dress code is smart attire on Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria. These dress code goes into effect in the evenings. Semiformal smart attire includes trousers, shirts with ties or open collars, crewneck sweaters and jackets or blazers for men, and dresses, skirts and blouses or trouser suits for women.
Gala evenings on Cunard are truly formal and often themed, from the traditional Black-and-White Ball and Masquerade Ball, to a Roaring Twenties Ball and a hat-focused Ascot Ball. Formal cruise clothing means tuxedos, dinner jackets or formal dark suits for men and evening or cocktail dresses for women. (Who wouldn't want to dress up for a ball on the QM2?)
Number of Cunard Formal Nights: A typical seven-night Cunard cruise features two or three Gala evenings.
Nightly Casual Option on Cunard: Casual clothing is permitted each evening in select Cunard venues, including Kings Court, Lido Buffet, Golden Lion, the casino, Carinthia Lounge, Winter Garden, Garden Lounge, Yacht Club and G32. Even in these venues, no worn-out clothing, shorts, casual sandals or vest tops are permitted. Jeans are acceptable.
The Disney dress code is cruise casual during the day, including casual cruise clothing like shorts and T-shirts, but prohibiting vest tops and swimwear.
Dress-up nights are found on three- and four-night Disney cruises, with optional formal and semiformal nights on seven-night cruises. Dress-up means dress shirts, trousers and jackets for men and dresses or trouser suits for women. Semiformal entails suits or jackets for men and dresses or trouser suits for women; optional formal attire is not specified but is generally a more elegant version of semiformal wear. Most cruises also include one or more theme nights (like Pirate Night).
The Disney evening dress code applies to the main dining rooms at dinner. The dress code for Palo, an adults-only speciality restaurant, trousers (including jeans) and collared shirts or jackets for men and dresses, skirts or trouser suits for women are appropriate. Shorts, hats and flip-flops/sports shoes are not permitted.
The dress code at Remy, the other adults-only speciality restaurant (only on Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy), is a bit dressier. Trousers and jackets are required for men (ties optional), and cocktail dresses, trouser suits or skirts with blouses for women. Jeans and women's capri pants are not acceptable here.
Number of Disney Cruise Formal Nights: Three- and four-night Disney cruises each feature one optional dress-up night. A seven-night cruise features one formal and one semiformal night.
Nightly Casual Option on Disney Cruises: All of Disney's family dining venues are casual.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' dress code features two options: Smart casual and formal. Formal dress means tuxedo or dark suit for men and cocktail or evening dress for women. The smart casual dress code welcomes a more relaxed feel, with men free to wear a jacket and tie or, if they prefer, an open-neck shirt with chinos or smart, dark-coloured jeans. For women, the choice is elegant dress or smart two piece.
No swimwear is ever allowed in the dining room.
Number of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Formal Nights: There are typically three formal nights on a two-week cruise. On Caribbean cruises, the dress code usually comprises three formal nights, two themed nights (such as tropical or rock 'n' roll) and the rest smart casual nights.
Nightly Casual Option on Fred. Olsen: Palms Cafe on Balmoral and Braemar, The Secret Garden Cafe on Boudicca and Garden Cafe on Black Watch are open for those passengers wishing to stay with casual dress in the evening.
Holland America Line has formal optional and smart casual evenings. The line calls its formal nights "Gala Nights" and its formal dress "Gala Attire." This attire includes collared shirts and trousers for men in all fine dining restaurants, and dresses, skirts or slacks for women. Smart casual is a slightly more laid-back version of the same dress code and applies throughout the ship in the evening.
T-shirts, swimsuits, tank tops and shorts are not allowed in the restaurants or public areas during the evening hours. Jeans are not expressly mentioned.
Number of Formal Nights: There's one Gala Night per seven-day cruise, two on cruises up to 13 days and three Gala Nights on cruises up to 20 days.
Nightly Casual Option: The casual buffet option and room service are available for passengers not wishing to change out of yoga pants.
Marella Cruises operates a relaxed and informal dress code, except for the Captain's Gala Reception, when a dinner jacket, tuxedo or a suit and tie is required by men and a cocktail or evening dress for women. Otherwise, it is smart casual and for men that means full length trousers and a polo or open-necked shirt. For women it means two-pieces, casual or elegant dresses.
There are very few resttrictions, though light-coloured jeans are not permitted in the main dining room in the evening.
Number of Formal Nights: There is one formal night per seven-night cruise.
Nightly Casual Option: The line's buffet restaurants are open all-day long for passengers who prefer more casual dress.
Casual wear is the way to go on MSC Cruises. That's the case almost all of the time, except for the formal evening gala dinners. On those nights, the main dining room requires men to wear suits or jackets and ties, and cocktail dresses for women. In the evenings, T-shirts and shorts are not permitted in the ships' public areas. No swimwear is allowed in the main dining rooms. Jeans are allowed on casual resort wear nights, as long as they aren't torn or ripped.
In addition, passengers who would like to participate in theme nights are encouraged (but not required) to dress according to a specific theme. Examples include the White Party, Gatsby Night or the '60s and '70s-themed Flower Glory Party.
While all of the 21 mega ships across the MSC fleet have a casual vibe, each ship has its own personality. MSC Seaside's dress code, though similar on paper to the line's other ships, has specific rules for its array of unique evening venues. You may find slight differences between the dress codes on MSC Meraviglia, MSC Magnifica, or MSC Belissima, each according to their individual offerings.
Number of MSC Cruises Formal Nights: MSC hosts one formal night on four- to six-night cruises, two on seven- to nine-night cruises, three on 10- to 14-night cruises and four on cruises of 15 nights or longer.
Nightly Casual Option on MSC Cruises: The MSC buffets serve passengers seeking a more low-key dining experience.
Cruise casual is the dress code on Norwegian. That includes khakis, jeans, shorts and casual shirts for men and summer and casual dresses, skirts, regular or capri pants, shorts, jeans and tops for women. Swimwear is fine at the buffet and outdoor restaurants -- so long as you put on a cover-up and footwear.
For dinner in NCL's main dining room or more upscale speciality restaurants, collared shirts and trousers or nice jeans are suggested for men (with closed-toe shoes). Trousers or jeans, dresses, skirts, and tops are standard for women. Vest tops for men, flip-flops, baseball caps and visors are not permitted in the main dining room or any of the speciality restaurants.
There are no official formal nights, but Norwegian's Night Out is the line's freestyle (and optional) version of a formal night. However, there is no associated dress code. Cruisers might also want to pack an all-white ensemble for the line's signature White Hot Party.
Number of NCL Formal Nights: Norwegian's Night Out is offered on sailings of three nights or more.
Nightly Casual Option on Norwegian Cruse Lines: It's all casual, though each Norwegian ship typically reserves one main dining room and one speciality restaurant for passengers who prefer to dress up slightly (Read: smart-casualcruise clothing).
Oceania's dress code is simple and casual, which may come as a welcome surprise to those who know the line as a luxury option. Country club and resort-style attire are generally appropriate, like button-down shirts and trousers for men or dresses, nice trousers or skirts and tops for women. In all evening dining venues, passengers are requested to adhere to a more elegant interpretation of country club casual dress code.
Jeans, shorts, T-shirts, baseball caps and tennis shoes should not be worn at dinner or in any public areas in the evenings (although caps are permitted in the Terrace Cafe buffet.). Vest tops and swimsuits are not appropriate cruise clothing for any of the onboard restaurants at any time. Uniformity across the fleet is a bit more likely on this small-ship upscale cruise line. In other words, Oceania Riviera's dress code is likely enforced the same as Oceania Regatta's dress code.
Number of Oceania Formal Nights: There are no formal nights on Oceania Cruises.
Nightly Casual Option: Oceania's dress code is more casual than most upscale lines, so evening casual wear is appropriate throughout the ship. Shorts and casual shirts are allowed in Terrace Cafe during the evening. Room service is always an option for the jogging bottoms and T-shirt crowd.
A few years ago, P&O Cruises simplified its dress code to "evening casual" and black tie. Black-tie attire, similar to cocktail dress code, includes a dinner jacket, tuxedo, a dark suit or kilt and jacket for men and a ball gown, trouser suit or cocktail dress for women. Evening casual attire includes optional jacket and tie for men and anything from tailored trousers to smart separates or an elegant dress for women.
On casual nights, trainers, shorts, football shirts and tracksuits are not permitted; smart jeans are acceptable. In the evening, the dress code applies to all restaurants and bars. In addition, swimwear is never permitted in the lounges, indoor bars, restaurants or reception area, or in the cinemas on the line's newest ships. A shirt and footwear is always required inside the ship and at the buffets.
Number of Formal Nights: There are typically four black tie nights on a 14-night cruise.
Nightly Casual Option: If you're not inclined to dress up for formal evenings, P&O Cruises has you covered with casual dining venues on its ships, including the buffet and deck bars.
What Paul Gauguin Cruises calls elegant resort wear is essentially a country club casual dress code and is requested for most evenings. Men should wear trousers and collared shirts, while women should don dresses, skirts or trousers with blouses or sweaters.
The line requests that passengers do not dress in casual wear, such as shorts, T-shirts, jeans that are frayed or with holes, baseball caps, flip-flops and Crocs in the evenings in restaurants and lounges. Bathing suits are likewise not permitted in the ship's restaurants and lounges; shirts and shoes must be worn in all indoor public areas.
At the once-per-cruise Captain's Welcome Reception, some men choose to wear a jacket (though ties are not expected). There is also a Polynesian Night once every sailing, when passengers are encouraged to wear Polynesian-style attire, so pull out your tropical shirts and dresses.
Number of Paul Gaugin Cruises Formal Nights: There are no formal nights on Paul Gauguin cruises.
Nightly Casual Option on Paul Gauguin Cruises: Come evening time, it is country club casual in all public spaces and restaurants on Paul Gauguin ships.
Princess Cruise Line has formal and smart-casual nights. The dress code for formal nights on a Princess Cruise is tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits for men and evening gowns, cocktail dresses or elegant trouser suits for women. Smart casual for women includes skirts or dresses, trousers and sweaters, and trousers and open-neck shirts for men.
In the dining rooms, items such as shorts, pool wear and baseball caps are not permitted; shoes must be worn at all times. Jeans are permitted as long as they aren't fraying and don't have holes.
Number of Princes Cruises Formal Nights: Five- to six-night cruises have one formal evening; seven- to 13-night cruises have two; 14- to 20-night cruises have three; 21- to 28-night cruises have four; and cruises of 29 nights or more have a minimum of five. Short voyages (four nights or less) have a dress-to-impress night -- not technically a formal night, but a notch above daywear.
Nightly Casual Option on Princess Cruises: Passengers wishing to avoid Princess' dressy evenings can head to the casual buffet for dinner.
The dress code on Regent Seven Seas ranges from casual to formal. Casual, resort-style wear is appropriate for daytime. But in the evenings, the dress code is almost always elegant casual, with the exception of the final evening of each cruise (which is casual). At night, men should wear trousers and collared shirts (sport jackets are optional and ties are not required); skirts or trousers paired with blouses or sweaters, trouser suits or dresses are acceptable for women.
Jeans, T-shirts, shorts and tennis shoes are not allowed in any public area in the evenings, apart from the pool area.
Longer cruises have optional formal or semiformal nights. On these evenings, passengers can either wear elegant casual attire or opt for a more formal look, such as gowns, cocktail dresses, dark suits or tuxedos.
Number of Regent Seven Seas Formal Nights: Regent Seven Seas voyages of 16 nights or longer have two or more formal or semiformal nights, but these are optional. Shorter cruises are always elegant casual.
Nightly Casual Option on Regent Seven Seas: The outdoor Pool Grill is the only public area onboard that does not have an evening dress code.
Royal Caribbean's dinner dress code includes nights that are formal, smart-casual and casual. Formal attire includes suits and ties or tuxedos for men and cocktail dresses and evening gowns for women. Smart-casual attire includes collared shirts and trousers for men (jackets, sports coats and blazers are welcome) and dresses, skirts and blouses or trouser suits for women.
Casual attire includes jeans and collared shirts for men and sundresses or trousers with blouses for women. No caps, vest tops or bathing suits are permitted in the main dining room or speciality restaurants, and footwear is always required. Shorts are not allowed during dinner. You should also prepare for a Hawaiian shirt night (or two).
As on other lines, you may find that the official dress code may be lightly enforced on some ships, often in relation to destination and even size of the ship. The larger the ship, the more casual options there are throughout the evening. On the relatively smaller ships like Serenade of the Seas or even Adventure of the Seas, the dress code is a bit more easy-to-spot as there's less room for everyone to spread out.
Number of Royal Caribbean Formal Nights: Three-, four- and five-night Royal Caribbean cruises have one formal night; cruises of six nights and longer typically have two formal nights. Chop's is also a more formal venue.
Nightly Casual Option on Royal Caribbean: The Windjammer Cafe buffet is the most laid-back choice for evening dining, though Royal Caribbean's speciality dining is also fairly laid back at venues like Jaime's Italian and Izumi.