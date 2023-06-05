What To Do When Bad Weather Ruins Your Cruise

The Caribbean

The weather doesn't always cooperate in tropical paradise. Cruise lines may cancel snorkeling tours in rough seas. Lightning can also nix zipline, buggy, ATV, horseback and other similar outdoor tours.

Instead, here are ideas to consider for indoor fun on a Caribbean cruise.

Head indoors. Many island outings provide protection from the elements. Visitors to Grand Cayman can find adventure indoors at Locked Inn Cayman, a challenging Escape Room that cruise lines book for their passengers. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, you can spend a fun day at the Bacardi rum factory, with tours, tastings and even mixology classes. Harrison's Cave in Barbados offers a fascinating underground experience without braving the elements, and visitors to Montego Bay, Jamaica, can tour a grand plantation house.

Take a city tour. Although city tours aren't adrenaline-pumping adventures, several are particularly worthwhile. For example, a bus tour is the best way to get an overview of Havana's intriguing sites. Likewise, for San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Try a specialty tour. A rainy day can be a chance for a new experience. Most cruise lines have specialty tours that go well beyond the beach. Crystal Cruises offers a chocolate plantation tour in Samana, Dominican Republic, while Windstar Cruises passengers can sign up for a Caribbean cooking class in a private home in Roseau, Dominica. You can learn to roll cigars on tours in places like Key West, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; La Romana, Dominican Republic; and, of course, Havana, Cuba.

One Carnival cultural tour delves into the history and modern-day life in Puerto Rico's Afro-Caribbean town of Loiza, near San Juan. And in many ports, cruise lines offer onshore classes that teach how to make cocktails and how to dance salsa.

Take an umbrella and head out. A rainy day also offers a chance to explore on your own. If you're in a busy port like San Juan, you're in luck. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture displays centuries of island creativity, while the captivating Museo del Nino (children's museum) is perfect for getting out the kids' wiggles. Or if you want to take a gamble, check out one of the island's casinos.

Smaller islands have their gems, too. Curacao's Kura Hulanda, an expansive museum of slavery, offers a moving look at the cruel institution that changed life in the Western Hemisphere. Elsewhere, other top-rated diversions include the museum of rum in Martinique and a tour of the Angostura factory in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, where the world-famous cocktail bitters (and rum) are produced.

Visit an art museum. Art lovers will find surprising choices at noteworthy galleries, including the Modern Art Museum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; the colorful National Art Gallery of the Bahamas in Nassau; or the National Museum and Art Gallery in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Go to church -- or synagogue. In addition, many visitors don't realize that, like Europe, the Caribbean has historic houses of worship that welcome visitors. You'll find notable cathedrals and churches to visit across Cuba and in places like San Juan, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, Barbados and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Likewise, the synagogues in St. Thomas and Curacao are not only historic but also beautiful. Both have rare sand-floored sanctuaries. And Barbados' refurbished synagogue is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Shop till you drop. Every port has a strip of souvenir shops, but some islands are famed for their retail offerings. If you're willing to give your credit card a workout, Martinique and St. Barts boutiques offer French luxury goods and fashion just steps from the ship. Many Dominican Republic shops specialize in crafts, and Aruba is notable for its duty-free offerings and malls.