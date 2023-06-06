What to Do When Weather Prevents You from Getting to Your Cruise

Meet the Ship at the Next Port

Even if you aren't able to join the cruise for sail-away, you can still join it at its first port of call and not miss out on your vacation entirely. If you didn't purchase travel insurance, expect to pay change fees or the full price of a new ticket (depending on whether you made it to the port city late or never left home at all). Depending on the particulars of your travel arrangements and airline and cruise line cancellation or change policies, it might end up saving you money to meet your cruise and fly back as scheduled, rather than abandon your vacation completely.

If your airfare is booked through a cruise line program like Princess Cruises' EZair that guarantees arrival, the cruise line's travel department will fly you to meet the ship for no extra charge. (Check with your cruise line for air program details.) Otherwise, if you purchased travel insurance, your policy might cover flights to the first port of call; you'll need to check the fine print.

Also, U.S. citizens should bear in mind that if you're now flying to a port outside the country, you will need a passport. If your flights aren't round trip (your flight home is from a distant port), it might end up saving you money if you meet your cruise and fly back as scheduled, rather than pay cancellation fees.