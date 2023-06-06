What to Expect on a Cruise: Cruise Rooms

What Can I Expect in Cruise Ship Rooms? Are They like Hotel Rooms?

Rooms on cruise ships -- called "cabins" or "staterooms" -- are like hotel rooms in that each features a bed, desk or vanity, closet, drawer space, and en suite bathroom. You access your room with a keycard, put up "do not disturb" signs and order room service.

However, there are notable differences between cruise ship cabins and hotel rooms. For one, cruise cabins are significantly smaller than hotel rooms and do not offer a choice of two double or queen beds as a standard feature.

Secondly, storage space will be more limited in a cruise ship room, and not all cruise ship accommodations have windows while the same can't typically be said of hotel rooms.

Unlike at a hotel, it is also difficult to switch rooms once onboard should you have a problem or find your cabin not to your liking.