What time do I disembark a cruise ship on the last morning?

Disembarkation is a carefully choreographed procedure. Even though the ship usually arrives in its final port before dawn, it will be hours before you get off. The ship first must be cleared by Customs and port authorities before anyone can disembark.

Everyone is assigned a specific time to leave and usually even a specific place to wait on the final morning prior to departing the ship. Your time is assigned according to your flight times (which you provide a few days prior to disembarkation day), stateroom category, and even loyalty status. NCL offers priority disembarkation as part of an add-on bundle that includes priority embarkation and other perks. On large ships, your assigned disembarkation time is even color-coded and coordinated with your luggage tags.

You aren't allowed to get off earlier than the time designated to you in order to avoid crowding at the gangway (the ramp leading off the ship), which could cause delays for travelers who must disembark early. You can, however, get off later (unless you have a scheduled transfer from the cruise pier that you'd be in danger of missing).

While some lines let you stay in your cabins until it's time to leave, others request that those with later disembark times vacate staterooms by a specific time (often around 9 a.m.) so the cabin stewards can clean for the next passengers.

Once your departure group is called, you will proceed with any carry-on luggage to the designated lower deck. You will need to show your cruise card one final time before crossing the gangway.