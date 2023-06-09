What to Pack for a Royal Caribbean Cruise

Day Pack

One of the few things that can put a damper on the excitement of your first few hours on a cruise is being stuck in your travel clothes, while the pool and water slides beckon invitingly. If you give your luggage to a porter, you'll have to wait several hours for it to be delivered -- with no access to your bathing suit.

If you want to take advantage of Royal Caribbean's top-deck attractions right away, you'll want to have a day pack with you, like this cute anchor-themed backpack, loaded with everything you'll need for your first afternoon onboard.