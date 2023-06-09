What to Pack for a Royal Caribbean Cruise

Putting together a Royal Caribbean packing list? You'll want many of the items you can find in our ultimate guide to packing for a cruise, but there are also some extra items you might want to consider adding to your Royal Caribbean checklist. With so many active pursuits spread across its fleet -- FlowRider, bumper cars, ice skating, water slides, iFly, DreamWorks parades and breakfasts -- you'll want to make sure you have everything you need to make the most of your time onboard. Here are a few must-have items that will ensure you're ready from the minute you step onboard.
One of the few things that can put a damper on the excitement of your first few hours on a cruise is being stuck in your travel clothes, while the pool and water slides beckon invitingly. If you give your luggage to a porter, you'll have to wait several hours for it to be delivered -- with no access to your bathing suit.
If you want to take advantage of Royal Caribbean's top-deck attractions right away, you'll want to have a day pack with you, like this cute anchor-themed backpack, loaded with everything you'll need for your first afternoon onboard.
Speaking of water fun, if you're on one of the 13 Royal Caribbean ships that has a FlowRider surf simulator, you might want to bring a rash guard shirt, either short or long sleeved. It will protect you from the sun while you're waiting in line, and help guard against any scratches you might get when you inevitably wipe out.
We particularly like these short sleeve rash guards, both UPF 50+, available in nine colors and designs for women and in eight colors for men. Ladies might also like to invest in a pair of swim leggings for their time on the FlowRider as well. We're in love with these funky multicolored leggings, UPF 30, but you can also find solid-colored ones as well.
With so much of your time spent outside in the sun, it's easy to forget Royal Caribbean also offers plenty of indoor fun, like the ice skating rink you'll find on 12 ships. While you might be spending much of your time in flip-flops and sandals the rest of your cruise, here you'll need to have a pair of socks with you if you want to lace up those skates.
Socks need to be taller than ankle height; we suggest these appropriately themed anchor and rope socks in blue. You'll also need a long pair of pants to skate.
Let your Shrek flag fly, slip on a Trolls-inspired pink hair headband or let everyone know which Madagascar critter is your favorite -- especially if you're on one of the select ships that offers the DreamWorks experience. Plan ahead by finding out when Shrek will be making the rounds posing for photos and slip on your "I Look Good in Green" T-shirt for a selfie with the big guy himself.
With so much fun to be had on any Royal Caribbean cruise ship you sail on, don't you want to capture it all on video? Document your wipeout on the FlowRider and let everyone hear as you scream your way down the Ultimate Abyss or maniacally laugh your way through a session of bumper cars. With the GoPro HERO5 Session waterproof camera you can record all the action in 4K. With the included Quik editing software, you'll be able to easily create jealousy-inducing video recaps to share with your family and friends.