When Atlas Ocean Voyages debuted in 2021, the small ship cruise line didn't seem to be able to tell people exactly what kind of experience they were going to have.

Its ships -- the 196-passenger World Navigator, followed by sister World Traveller in 2022, with more to come -- were built as expedition vessels, able to handle cruises to Antarctica and the Arctic. Inclusions, such as free alcoholic drinks, shore excursions and gratuities, and the brand's marketing, seemed targeted to a luxury market. Yet judging by reviews on our site, the onboard experience didn't deliver.

Two years later, that's changed. New management on shore has brought the line a better sense of what exactly Atlas should be: a small ship line that punches above its weight at the poles for a value price (with tips and drinks remaining included). Expedition is seen as the cornerstone of Atlas now; summer voyages in the Mediterranean have been rebranded as "Epicurean Expeditions," complete with guest chefs, wine tastings and an included culinary event on shore.

The course correction seems to be working. In fact, the line has been doing so well that it has placed a third ship, World Voyager, in service for the upcoming Antarctica season -- ahead of schedule. The line is also adding a fly-in option, where guests can skip the Drake Passage.

Here's what we've learned at the Atlas Ocean Voyages experience after a few days onboard World Navigator: